Homelessness is a word many find uncomfortable.
Those who experience it aren’t necessarily the ones who find it most difficult to bear. Often they are too busy surviving to think of how awful it really is. Some have become accustomed to living on the street and feel safe there. Others are more hidden from our view but are still very real in this region.
My career for the last 20 years has been concentrated on housing the homeless at the shelter. When I left (my last day at the shelter was Jan. 19, 2020) it was to concentrate on more long term housing solutions and to assist in the development of those programs and services.
Who are the homeless of this region? Today, while working out in the pool I was speaking to a lifeguard and was talking about a book written by a friend called Homeless in Southern Indiana by Dana Lixembourg. It is a beautiful book with photographs of beautiful people, photographed with dignity and poise. They are all homeless. Each had a story. It is true that a percentage of those homeless are mentally ill, it is also true that Substance Use Disorder has a percentage (many are dual diagnosed), families comprise a percentage of those homeless as well and they have children in them.
So many I have served over the years and many left to stable homes and jobs, permanently housed. Public housing was one of the exit routes utilized to assist in that because many worked in jobs that could not afford market rent. For a long period of time the waiting list for public housing was closed. Those lists are now purged and you can apply but vacancies are few and far between.
Since embarking on this new adventure we have served many households with temporary stays while we find permanent solutions and that requires coordination, lots of contacts in the community, negotiation with landlords, and time. It is rewarding to say the least because placing people into housing first is a strong goal but an effective follow up to ensure stability in that housing is a must.
We have to really talk about this issue in the community. Sweeping it under the rug should not be tolerated and that is what happens. I have consistently said it isn’t rocket science, you can’t end homelessness without the right kind of housing. If we know up to 40% are seriously mentally ill/dual diagnosed or fighting substance abuse we need to develop supportive housing that will deal with that population. If we don’t the population will grow and we will continue to see people struggling and walking through our streets with no particular place to go.
We also need housing developed for those who live below the poverty line (10.6% in Floyd and 8.7% in Clark which equates to 8,513 in Floyd and 10,535 in Clark) according to the U.S. Census Bureau and its projection for 2019. The poverty level for those at 100% of poverty in this country is $26,500 for a family of four. According to affordability standards for housing 30% of your income is what is acceptable and manageable for housing at $26,500 is $662.50 per month for a family of four. Nothing is being developed at that level now.
Subsidies for the 18,000 households in Clark and Floyd are just not there. While Section 8 is here to subsidize rents it is not at the levels needed to meet need. We have the opportunity to do something transformational in this region right now. The COVID dollars are here on both a state and national level. We need to look at what it takes to eliminate blight, upgrade housing, supplement rents, and develop alternative, affordable housing for people in need if we truly want to “clean up our streets."
Whether we like it or not we have a homeless problem. Ignoring it isn’t going to make it go away. Denying it will not resolve it. It is time to push up our sleeves, put our best minds to work, and develop the kind of housing we truly need while we encourage private development to continue the great work they have done on creating alternatives for those who can afford their housing.
At least daily as I drive home I see the signs of those living under the bridge, in breezeways or abandoned buildings, and in the woods. We all know it exists. We now need for our leadership to know we need it addressed in a real, thoughtful, and thorough way. Tiny homes would be a solution for many of the single homeless mentally ill. Recovery housing is a necessity, and increased rental supplements must be developed if we truly want to address this issue.
I know we need infrastructure in our communities but I also know human infrastructure is needed as well. While we search for employees and workers we have to do so knowing if someone isn’t stable or housed work is the last thing on their minds. Survival is an instinct inbred in all of us. On the streets it is paramount to a person’s existence. Until they are housed with supports that allow the stress and trauma of homelessness to be calmed in their lives efforts to stabilize, employ, or get them off the streets will fail.
