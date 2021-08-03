As our community grows we experience excitement, anticipation, a little fear, and growing pains.
Our neighborhoods are looking different. We definitely have a different quality of life as the community has grown, and it is nice to see. I live downtown and have for twenty years, and the difference is phenomenal. In that growth much has happened but one constant has remained, we have an issue with homelessness and poverty that needs to be addressed.
On any given night Catalyst Rescue Mission (formerly Haven House) is full, it is still the only homeless shelter in the region. To truly deal with the issue we have to understand the multifaceted problem. It isn’t one issue that brings a person to homelessness it is many. The underlying issue of poverty is huge in the equation. Historically both locally, statewide, and nationally a large portion (about 49-55 percent of those experiencing homelessness) will be attributable to mental health issues and substance use disorder.
Another large factor is domestic violence, young people aging out of foster care — though with recent changes to that system the numbers are much less than they used to be — and early childhood trauma. There has been much written on the issue but the numbers still climb.
Affordability is at the base of that. You can’t have a social security income exclusively and rent in today’s market comfortably. I called around to the various apartment communities and one bedroom units are starting anywhere from $750 to 950 per month and a person has to show twice the rental amount in income to qualify for many of the units. As a result the poor are left behind.
Those experiencing homelessness are experiencing depression, a lack of hope and have multiple barriers to ending their homelessness. Some of those barriers are as real as they were 30 years ago because nothing was done to address those issues then and still we have them, like: Transportation.
If someone wants to go to work at the jobs available in River Ridge they have to have a car because there is only one bus that goes there daily. A person we assisted into finding an apartment off Allison Lane doesn’t own a car because she is legally blind in one eye and compromised sight in the other, she was homeless and we avoided shelter by finding the apartment. Her income from the job she had at River Ridge was good enough to pay the rent but getting to work was another issue. She found co-workers to pay that would provide some but she called a couple of months ago because she had gotten behind in rent because the cost of getting to work, plus utility bills, and medical expenses had hit her hard.
We found resources to help her pay the rent (thanks Ann and Angie) but she explained that work was hard to get to because she had to leave at 5:30 to catch it and if she rode it home she would get home at 7:30. Her solution? She took a ride or the bus to work but walked home from River Ridge because she got off at 3:30 and the wait for the bus wouldn’t get her home until 7:30.
She literally walked home daily and it took her 2.5 hours to do so. She had health issues, but worked and still works. We follow her closely now and helped to arrange for a ride back and forth and she pays for that so for the time being she is stable but oh so close to the edge. Poverty is a real issue in this region and across this country. Of the 118, 302 people living in Clark County, 9.2% are poor according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics. That means 11,475 people are living below the poverty line. Of those many are employed but according to the Institute for Working families in Indianapolis a family of three in Clark County needs to earn $21.02 hourly to be self-sufficient.
While that is reachable for two working parents we have many single parents that find that out of reach. Many of those parents are marginally or unhoused. Their average wage is somewhere between $12 and $14 dollars per hour. Housing is out of reach for many of them. While there currently are smaller waiting lists for public housing there are also fewer vacancies so getting a subsidized apartment easily is not realistic for many. As of July 31, the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions has expired and there is no answer in sight on whether there will be another proclamation to help those whose rents have stacked up.
We have an opportunity here to develop programming that will help. We need to look at dollars sent here for relief and establish assistance programs to avoid an even larger number of people experiencing homelessness. There is opportunity through COVID relief to think outside the box and to develop programs that will truly assist people and not keep them trapped in a cycle of poverty. We need to talk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.