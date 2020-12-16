There have been periods of time in our country where the poor have struggled to be housed. None as prolific as today. In the past we recognized that poverty was real and while some struggled in tenement housing or poor farms in past decades, contemporary poor people had nowhere to go literally but to the streets.
The year was 1983 and I had been in social services for four years. President Reagan had been elected and Reganomics was introduced to the country through several mechanisms, the one most directly affecting the poor was the Graham/Rudman Act. In that act the domestic budget was cut by 75% over a three-year period. Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services, Education, Community Action, Veterans Programming, all of them decimated to balance the budget while Defense roared on and tax cuts to the wealthy prevailed. We consciously chose to go down this path.
As a young social services worker I had seen horrible poverty for those below the poverty line, but by the time the ‘80s were in full swing we were witnessing something in our lifetime that we hadn’t before, active street homelessness. The deinstitutionalization of the mentally ill was largely responsible, state hospitals closed one after another to decrease the budget while people ill-equipped to live independently were released with no follow-up care. It was difficult to work with and horrible to witness.
As the ‘80s passed and the ‘90s were ushered in the dynamic shifted. We began to see families on the street in more visible ways and the lack of employment opportunities that paid a living wage was a primary reason. You could work all week and not make enough money to pay the rent. It would be simplistic to say it was all about wages, but it was the gutting of the programs that served families that is directly responsible. Housing, employment and training programs, changes to student loans, gutting welfare benefits and decreasing food stamps, imposing draconian rules to accessing public dollars, and attacking the poor as unworthy and lazy all were part of the rhetoric. The term “Welfare Queen” had become synonymous with poor mothers. Housing lists were explosive, sometimes as long as five to six years in communities our size.
Our first and the only shelter specifically for homeless people opened in direct response to all of that thanks to Duley Perrin, Community Action, and the caring people of this region. The first weekend 45 people showed up for services, all the women were domestic violence victims (at that time there was no domestic violence shelter on this side of the river). My life changed forever that year. They often called my daughter the shelter baby because she would go with me in my baby holder. The reasons people were there were many: Loss of income, loss of housing, getting out of jail, mental health issues, domestic violence, addiction, loss of family, aging out of foster care, trauma, and the list goes on and on.
The more we served the more we learned; it was and continues to be an education. The one and most constant overlying theme to the issue of homelessness is political will. The will of the people is strong; they kept us open. When we needed food, it was there; when we needed money or volunteers, it came; and when we needed supporters, they stood behind us and do still today.
We connected with communities of similar size across the country to learn new ways to do what we knew needed to be done, but did not have that program locally. Still today we do not have much of that programming. It is better than it used to be, but still woefully short of what is needed.
We have seen an uptick in homelessness in the last few years, many living in camps, tents, openly on the streets, and yet we still do not have a right-to-housing law or even a dialogue about it. Are we content to allow human beings, broken and hurting, to live in streets and alleyways as they did in the days of Charles Dickens, hundreds of years ago? Are we satisfied that we are doing all we can to serve those in need in the best way possible?
Right now, if we have rental property available, it starts at a monthly level so much higher than many living houseless can afford to pay and yet we are not building for them or developing programming that will accommodate their wage/income status. Supports need to be offered that will assist in teaching and reteaching those living in the street to mainstream back into the community with the right kind of supports. People coming out of jail or treatment need assistance in stabilized housing so they can achieve success in starting their lives over. We collectively have to look at how we do things and how we can do them differently to responsibly end homelessness in our community. We need to care. We need to elect people who care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.