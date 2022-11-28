My husband and I love the program Sunday Morning. It is perhaps the most civil and educational news program on television. Last Sunday was no exception.
I really wanted to write a wonderful, warm story about Thanksgiving until I watched and heard a statistic that left me angry and disheartened. In 2016 the leading cause of death for children was automobile accidents. Today, the number of children killed by gun violence dwarfs those numbers. Why is it so hard for us to have a decent discussion about this? Why is it that our children have to be sacrificed like lambs to slaughter so we can strap on a gun and feel safe?
I raised two children, neither ever saw a gun in our home. Both have guns in theirs, but they are sensible gun owners and keep the weapons hidden out of reach of children with all safety locks on and no bullets in them.
While many of those children have died at home from gunfire many more have been killed in mass and school shootings. It has become a way of life in this country. It isn’t just guns but it is primarily guns. The respect for life seems to have diminished greatly in America. The statistics to date are 607 mass killings for 2022 while last year the total was 690. We still have 37 days to go before the year is up. The irony in these statistics amaze me. We primarily passed in this country a bill that prohibited a woman’s choice so in some states women have to bear children even if raped or in the case of incest, yet once the children are born the protections fall miserably down.
We can’t have it both ways. If life is precious before birth one can only assume it is precious after birth as well. So, those who fight so zealously for positions that demand a woman bear a child should also be in line to demand gun control and an investment in gun safety laws. That only makes sense. One has nothing to do with the other many will say. I beg to differ. Life, they are both about life and if we respect life there can be no ignoring the fact that we have failed children in this arena.
You can name the schools. We watch glued to the television the raw and real agony of the families who have lost children to this kind of violence and yet we stubbornly refuse to do anything politically to address the issue. No one is asking people to give up their guns, but we really do have to create laws that make owning them safer for society as a whole. You have to have a learner’s permit to drive your car for six months, yet you can buy a gun in many states immediately.
So, show some eagerness to protect our children by at least passing a bill that requires a minimum time to buy a gun and proof of passing a gun safety course. Why is that bad? We cannot continue on the crash course of violence in this country. We will begin to lose people to other, safer countries as young families determine it would be safer to raise their kids elsewhere.
The number one killer of children in this country is guns. Say that out loud. Own your guns but for all that is holy, own them responsibly. Demand that legislators pass laws that work to protect our children and do business with people who support responsible gun ownership. Nothing talks like money in America.
We are blessed here because we have been spared, at least for now. What happens when one of our schools is the school on the evening news? Will it be because we did nothing and children died or will it be because we set systems and laws into place that protected our children? We can do better than this, we have to do better than this, and our country depends on us.
It only takes a few brave lawmakers to change the course of history, let it begin with ours. I remember earlier this month as we held elections the slick ads we received in the mail. All with beaming candidates and their children and grandchildren, all looking happy and relaxed. We are inclined to vote for people who care for their kids like that. We need now demand that those same people love our children like that as they determine laws that can decrease the number of children lost next year to gun violence.
The time is right. Somebody needs to stand up and demand sensible gun laws be placed into effect: A three-day waiting period, universally; examine criminal history and mental health history for those applying; require a provisional license that results in a solid license once classes in gun safety have been completed; and finally stop the sale of semi-automatic weapons, we need sanity restored to protect our families. Enough is enough.
