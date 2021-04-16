An odd word, justice. What does it mean really? When is justice accomplished? What does it take to accomplish? What does it look like? What does it cost? Have we really ever known a just society? When do we know, who will tell us? Seven letters that require thousands of words to define one.
No justice, No peace! I have said those words thousands of times. In rallies for women, for the homeless, for those who have died in war, for those who are Black or Hispanic, and the poor. Yes, the poor. I truly believe poverty is the tie that binds all racial, ethnic and gender-related issues. Those with resources know some form of justice, those without resources struggle to find justice. So many have died waiting for it.
Justice is complex, it is a word many use in a land that is based on freedom and equality that should demand justice in its DNA. Yet, in the bastion of Democratic societies, we see a disproportionate number of women living in poverty, of multi-racial people, of disabled people, of marginalized people, and of children, all without the resources to be independent, thriving and self-supporting. We expect them to be grateful as we offer jobs that will pay them enough to survive in some fashion, but not enough to thrive in any fashion.
No Justice, No Peace. The subject is not foreign to me. I have childhood memories of a mom and dad with seven children struggling to feed them. There was food for the table because my parents grew the food. My dad raised chickens before it was popular to do so, and with seven kids, you prayed to get a new outfit (they were rare). But thrive we did. My dad was a minister. He believed in miracles. He believed that the poor and oppressed would always be among us and the challenge to those who rule. “We may not have kings and queens,” he would say,” but we do have the ruling class.”
He would always say to find justice, real peace, you have to understand societies and how they are built. Knowing your place is essential to knowing peace. He said that as a coal miner and a soldier. He raised me to never know or accept the position others deemed my place. “Make your own place in the world, it is your right.”
It caused more questions for me than peace. As a woman, what was my place? As a Catholic woman what were my responsibilities? I struggled with that a lot as a young mother of a strong girl and a boy who had much of my desire to right wrongs. Today, I still struggle with that as I do my religion. Primarily because of the inconsistencies I see. So many aligning with people and circumstances that are the opposite of Christ’s teaching. It is no wonder we see younger people leaving the church. The answers they seek to the questions they ask are not in sync with what they have been taught.
Gun rights reign over the rights of those suffering human atrocities at the border. Privilege is still spending more and sharing less. Those with billions still control those with barely enough to get by. We are at the brink of a reckoning, I think. A time when we will have to come to grips with who we are and what we need to become to stabilize the world and take the leadership role the world expects of us.
I watched John Boehner this weekend and marveled at the fact that he was the person making the most sense on the issue of the GOP. His hope for balance was real and his desire to be a part of positive change was also apparent. Twenty years ago, he was not the man I would have picked to make good sense of the current state of affairs.
On Sunday, a few of us met on the production many of us are working on, “School Colors Now,” a current version of the school play dealing with race and our community. Tia Hampton, Jeni Herfl and I talked about the next steps. The production will be real and honest and will discuss difficult issues from a perspective of those living with the issues of race, inequity and the world as we know it. It will be hard for some to hear, but it will also bare open truths we need to know and talk about to heal in a real way.
COVID slowed our pace, but vaccinations are here and the world is beginning to open up and we will move on with the production and the community discussions around the very real lives of those creating the production. More news will be coming because the time to end separation and anger is now. The time to more fully engage on human rights is now, and the time to understand and support each other is now. Our journey through this will face truths many of us have put on the back burner, but truths that if faced, will make the lives of our children living in this community fuller and more peaceful than we ever imagined.
