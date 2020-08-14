I began working with the homeless and poor in 1979 while I was still in college. I went to work with Clark County Community Action as a planner and grant writer. I worked in the department for three years, then my boss, Jerry Stephenson, asked me to help re-establish some outreach efforts in the Borden area. I went up, fell in love with the boarded up museum, and asked if I could have an office there. They let us have free space. I was to work with the poor because transportation was even scarcer then. I met with many older widows, railroad widows most of them. Their husbands had died and widow’s compensation with Social Security was ending. Most had $358 per month to live on. There was an energy crisis and fuel oil was not cheap and was the primary source of heat.
Visiting those widows, mostly women, and seeing how sparsely they lived was heartbreaking. We helped establish a food sharing program and met weekly with a group who all pitched in and shared resources. The poverty was fierce but they were proud and not to be deterred.
It wasn’t that different here; constantly our offices were full of people needing assistance. They didn’t call it homeless then, but that is what it evolved into. In 1983 the Graham Rudman Act happened, and so began America’s spiral into homelessness. The Reagan administration cut 75% of the domestic budget over a three-year period. Public housing, Section 8, welfare, Community Action agencies, you name it and it was cut. We began to see people showing up in streets, and not the occasional guy who drank too much, but people who had lost their jobs, had to settle for less pay, and couldn’t pay the rent.
The mentally ill were released from the state hospitals onto our streets and Community Mental Health Centers left to deal with the issue. The problem was, no one would fund beds for those folks. Pretty soon you began to see a few people wandering around town with nowhere to go, one dressed like a Native American man in full garb while others hid in Warder Park.
People with physical disabilities were finding it hard to get approved for Social Security. Sometimes it took three years. They changed the criteria and fewer were eligible, even though many were unemployable. Still no outcry. We thought we had done away with “those welfare programs” even though they only constituted 10% of the budget. We really thought we could grow our prosperity by getting all those lazy people off welfare and working. Of course at that time the minimum wage was only $5.25 per hour. Now it is a whopping $7.25 per hour, while the Indiana Institute for Working Families estimates a living wage for this area to be $15.67 per hour. The end result was what we know today as homelessness.
How do we deal with it? Every community has it. It doesn’t matter where you live, urban or rural, there are homeless people in your community. How you deal with it reflects how you are as a community. Many don’t, and the result is people sleeping in streets, under bridges, in tents, or anywhere they can think of. Oh, wait a minute, that is here and now and we do have a shelter, we have public housing, we have some affordable housing, and yet we still have hundreds living in the street or in the woods or doubled-up with family members. How does that happen?
Well, we cut the Section 8 program in the 1980s and still have not funded it to the level of the '80s even though the condition of homelessness is so pervasive. People say “but we have plenty of public housing.” No, we don’t. The population base has grown. Right now in Jeffersonville the application process for housing is closed and there are 500 people on the waiting list. There are not 500 vacant units. In Floyd County you can apply and you may get housed, but it won’t be rapidly because everyone has a waiting list and there are priorities the Housing Authorities are mandated to meet. In addition, New Albany is in the process of revitalizing their units and that is desperately needed in every single housing authority or high rise in this region. Most were built in the 1970s and have experienced draconian cuts to their budgets, making maintenance and upgrades out of reach. I applaud what New Albany is doing. I think Jeffersonville would like to do the same and I hope it does, but until it does, the availability of that housing is slim.
We must begin to develop affordable housing that is attainable for all income brackets. The poor cook our food, clean our schools, check out our groceries, pump our gas (if we are lucky), and provide labor many of us would not do. We must have housing they can afford. For those who are infirm and without the ability to live life without supports, we need to work to find housing solutions. We can say not here; the question then becomes, then where? In the 1970s public housing came to this community. It did not meet the total need then and it does not now. I watched as a new housing development was celebrated recently near River Ridge. Starting rents were $950 to $!,300 per month. The developer said they had done a study and identified the need for 4,000 more multi-family units in this region; he might have even said Clark County. If you are paid $10-$12 per hour, are you really able to pay that kind of rent? If you have children, how do you pay for child care if all of your money goes to housing?
Whatever we do in this community to address the issue of homelessness and housing, we have to be compassionate, thoughtful, and remember that the People we are planning for are just like you and me, they love their families, they want to be well, they need help from time to time, and they need to know their community wants them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.