Lots of new bills are cropping up all around the country and in Washington, as well, pertaining to voting. All to ensure “the quality of the voting process and to protect us from fraud,” though no fraud has been proven and election results have been verified in every state. In Indiana, proposed legislation would try to redetermine gerrymandering (it is what it sounds like) and try to make it a more quantifiable practice.
It is an issue near and dear to me as a member of the League of Women Voters. We have held many workshops on the issue of gerrymandering, more commonly in polite circles known as “redistricting,” which defines how a voting district looks and places an advantage to it, usually to the political party in power.
I can hear people say, “Well, Barb, if the Democrats were in charge would you support it?” The answer would still be no. I don’t care the political party in power; I care about the political process. It should be fair, open, and honest. Do I think you should have to have an ID to vote? Yes, one form, your state-issued identification or driver’s license, that’s it.
If you are over the age of 18 in this country, you have a right to vote and you shouldn’t have to prove that right over and over. We have a very low percentage of our voting population voting, so why would we seek to make it even more difficult to vote?
When did we cease becoming citizens and become Republicans and Democrats with a few others sprinkled in? Why did we go there? It was certainly not in the interest of the common man. The common man is better when he thinks for himself, acting on instincts as opposed to being led like a sheep by any political party. We have evolved into a country of serving the leadership as opposed to the leadership serving us.
It is very disconcerting. Younger voters find it disgusting and don’t want to participate. They were us once. Those of us who were “hippies,” who questioned the system and found it corrupt and fought for change. We evolved, remember? We grew up, we got married, we fit in, and we forgot to continue the fight for a better and more diverse country. If we hadn’t gotten comfortable, would we be in a different place in this country?
If the Civil Rights movement had continued at the pace it was when I was a young girl, would it have resulted in a different America today? I think so. Many of us continued to work on justice issues, but while we were raising our kids, doing our jobs, and it became a part-time pastime. As a result the explosion we see before us has happened. The hatred we fought against in the 1960s and ’70s is ripe and alive in a new century.
As a young mother I felt relatively safe knowing we were moving in the right direction, and as an activist thought the fight for justice was a continued fight — but I was wrong. It was a piecemeal attempt to continue to work on justice issues, but with no clear agenda. We became fragmented and worked in separate silos. I worked on poverty and homeless issues with a focus on civil rights and women’s issues. So did many I know, but we also put that into our regular lives, the champions of the movements frantically trying to remind us of its relevancy without a lot of success.
As I watched the year-long march for Breonna Taylor, I wondered if maybe things would have been different if all of us would have stayed the course a little more adamantly. I think we all share blame in the course of events that happened in Louisville, in St. Louis, in many cities in our country. We stopped watching and holding people accountable, we got comfortable, and we participated less. That was proven over and over again as our elections sometimes were won with less than 40% of all those Americans eligible to vote doing so.
We have to be busy this time. The last four years of chaos cannot be repeated. We have to stop blaming everybody else for the failures of our leadership because it is really our fault. We vote them in whether we vote or not. As a younger voter, not voting was called a “protest vote.” Today, more people don’t vote than do vote in many communities.
If we want to really protect the vote, maybe the thing to do would be to actually vote for the people who support your values. Then once that election is over, act like an American and support the winner. Remember, we are the United States of America.
