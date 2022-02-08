Something happens to us that isn’t all that flattering as we age.
As a younger woman, life was mine and I was afraid to challenge or address difficult issues. I still am not afraid but I watch more cautiously now for the reactions. As a liberal in a conservative state I find it sometimes difficult to navigate.
I always find it fascinating how people tell us what is best for us while ignoring the reality of law and civil discourse. Our state just redistricted, as did many states. As usual, majority ruled even though those most affected were largely left out of the discussion. There were public hearings but at the one I attended the hue and cry was for the creation of a bipartisan committee that would handle the situation thereby at least decreasing the rule of one party to a more fair and balanced approach.
In my state I have only voted once in my life for a President where my vote counted, President Barack Obama. Is it any wonder then that the electorate is apathetic? When you vote in each and every election only to see your efforts go to naught how do you stay engaged, and why should you?
There actually are a lot of reasons why, here are a few: 1) As an American it is your duty and responsibility to elect your leadership; 2) If you don’t participate the likelihood that your views are being represented will be slim to none; 3) While parties have strongholds people vote and the only way to change the status quo is the vote; 4) It’s about your values, voting says you care about the people around you and the condition of your country, and 5) Change happens when you participate. Even if your candidate doesn’t win if the margins are slimmer you signal the winner that staying in the game means he needs you because he didn’t win by huge margins. Those who are elected watch voting trends and campaign toward them.
We have been served well here on a statewide basis by both parties. We are blessed. That isn’t the case everywhere. Years ago I was encouraging the people at the shelter to vote. They too are Americans and have the same rights and responsibilities as everyone else. I had candidates from all three parties in to educate them on their platforms. It was so good for the folks there, they felt like Americans and several from that time period, no longer homeless, have told me they don’t miss the opportunity to vote, a few even volunteer.
I grew up in poverty, and I have owned that for many years. My Dad would always talk to us about voting — he never missed it. He took me to my first vote, and I took him to his last one. We were different politically but my Dad always defended my right to have a different view. He understood the country he fought to protect far better than many of us do.
I have watched over the past two years as a pandemic has become a political football. I am enraged at that. I don’t know about you but, coming from a large family means it was inevitable that we would lose to COVID, and we did. Cousins, people who had married into the family, and so many friends, were lost. In my circle I have felt the loss of over 20 people. Grant you, I have a large circle with six brothers and sisters, cousins on both mine and my husband’s side, and a large arena of friends. It angers me that several died unvaccinated, refusing to wear masks, and vulnerable. It was unnecessary. But we allowed our guard to get down and forgot that we are a united people as we fell like sheep into a political manipulation of a medical issue. That, to me, is unforgivable.
I think of my friend who sleeps alone now after burying her husband, or my cousin, whose health was compromised in Kentucky but who insisted it was a hoax, or of the wonderful man I knew growing up who drank coffee with my Dad and was just too infirmed to fight it.
We, as a people have got to wake up. We must not only protect our right to vote but insist that those representing us do just that and stop representing the party.
When you win a race, you win it as a candidate from a party and it is understood that you will have common ideologies but after the race is won you aren’t a candidate and you owe service to every voter in the district no matter their party.
As American’s we do need to take our country back and make it great again, but not great because of a political system, we are only great when as a united people we push together for the good of the many.
