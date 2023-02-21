I want to get a new book out by Jonathan Alter, "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life."
I have followed Carter for years and have always found him fascinating in his simplicity. He is without a doubt the mildest mannered politician I have ever witnessed or listened too and I am sure he is the same for many of us. I was always comforted by his mild manner and quiet strength and I loved Rosalynn Carter and found her beautiful. Their daughter Amy always fascinated me as well, she, like her parents, was a person of conviction and service.
It wasn’t easy supporting the Carter's because they were mocked and made fun of because they lacked the sophistication of those seeking higher office and his “peanut farmer” status often was the subject of jokes. I always resented that because I felt he was the closest thing to my other favorite President, Abraham Lincoln, in nature and humility. Ironically, one was a Republican and one was a Democrat.
I obviously respect the person, sometimes the loyalty to party gets in the way of good governance. Jimmy Carter was a good and decent leader but was fought on many fronts. I think his biggest flaw was his naivety. I think he truly believed given the opportunity those in charge would be fair and selfless. I think what I love most about the family is not the years he served as our leader but the years he served us as a community servant. He taught us through his actions that service was a lifetime thing and should be the responsibility of all of us. He taught that to his daughter and he worked with his wife by his side to model that behavior to all of us. In that, I believe he was totally a man of action. He led by example and with few words not only as President but as a man who lived strongly and with a zest to serve long after his Presidency. His gift to us as a people should be honored: Walk simply, live productively, and serve constantly.
Without a doubt he is still teaching us that. Instead of cameras and photo shoots he has simply called in Hospice to live out what is left of his life with his family around him. He will leave a legacy behind him that will be a challenge for all surviving past Presidents and future ones. Once someone has led a nation like ours they have a responsibility to continue that leadership on a different level. You can never again not be the President, whether it be the former or past President is a moot point — your actions will always be monitored and reported on and listened too. I do believe to those who are given, much is expected. Jimmy Carter rose to that task time after time in caring for his country, his family, and his extended family. With quiet grace and dignity and a disarming smile he walked through life neither pressuring nor bullying. Example, he truly led by example.
As our nation prepares to say goodbye to him, I hope we do so with the same quiet grace and dignity that he gave to us as a President and a past-President. I am sure the family will want a quiet affair and it may or may not be with him lying in state in the Rotunda at the Capitol, wherever it is I know his family will be there and they will be graciously welcoming those who come to say their respects to a man who was short-changed during his presidency but who came to his greatness as a leader as our past-President.
