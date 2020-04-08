I imagine all of us are feeling like that to a degree. I mean, I don’t know about you, but my behind hurts from all the zoom meetings, walking in place is a drag, and my mask was sent this week. REALITY! I will wear a mask in public. It is still kind of hard to sink in, but the new norm is starting to sink in.
The flip side of all of that is that my front porch has become my best friend and the flowers in my yard my most consistent companion. The birds and I have discourse as I sit in the afternoon or on Saturday morning. It is almost magical. So much peace while there is so much anxiety in the world. It leads one to do a lot of thinking.
Most of my life (the last 37 years) have been dedicated to two things: My family and serving the poor and homeless. In that, I have always thought of myself as someone who was willing to challenge systems, fight injustice, and build relationships. Some days it is hard, some days it isn’t. Sort of like a perpetual corona. Poverty is like that, isolation, desperation, and somewhere way inside, hope. You have to find the hope to help someone. They have to believe they can climb out, and they do in many instances.
This pandemic will test all of us. So many mixed messages are going on right now. The stimulus package is coming. Lots of money will roll into our state and some money will go directly to us. We have to be wise and use it to our advantage, we don’t know how long this will take or when it will be over. For businesses and non-profits there is a bail out and for the individual there is a $1,200 check per employed adult if they filed a tax return in 2018. Additionally, if they have children, they will receive $500 per child. It is money that is meant to help you through the crisis. It should be used that way.
So many protections have been set into place that it could become very problematic. I say that because I have always served in this community. Many times when I worked at Community Action I would assist families through Energy Assistance. I actually was part of the group who helped the state to pass a law that stipulated families signed up on Energy Assistance could not be disconnected between October and April. While that worked for many, there were people who made no effort to pay on utility bills and when April came and the bill was due there was no money to pay the large bill. It was very chaotic when that moment came.
I want us to use lessons like that to deal with this. Landlords cannot legally evict right now, but that doesn’t mean we get a free ride; it means as much as can be paid should be paid. Unemployment benefits are there and will start. Everyone who receives one to needs to make a strong effort to pay whatever they can on their rent or mortgage. If you are trying the landlord will try, too. There will be agencies who will help, the Township Trustees will lead the way on that I am sure, but they will need to see an effort to pay. The stimulus package is the same. If you are employed and cannot afford to pay all you owe on the rent/mortgage/utilities, pay what you can, it will make it so much easier for people to help if you do. I understand how hard it may be, but it is necessary.
I get this is hard, but after 36 years of serving through Community Action and Haven House, I don’t want to witness a new upswing in homeless families and I am afraid that will happen if people don’t plan as they begin to receive their stimulus checks. As I write this it is Sunday, and on the news they just announced that some of those dollars will be mailed out as early as this week. Please be wise. Maybe allot so much for each week over the next two months. Plan now and look at your budget. Secure the number of your township trustee should you need help; if you can’t locate that information, call Community Action, Haven House Services, HOPE Inc. of Southern Indiana, The Coalition for the Homeless, LifeSpring, the Center for Lay Ministries, or any number of local agencies to find out where to go for help.
I also watched a program this week as Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank spoke about and gave financial advice to those about to receive the dollars meant to help. His advice was the opposite of mine, which prompted this column. He advised you to hold onto the money, save it, buy some stock or what have you, but don’t pay your rent, lease or mortgage with it. I was horrified because a lot of people watch that show and listen. Please don’t. Those with money in the bank will survive this well, but those of us who live through our income and the sweat of our brow will have a more difficult time. We cannot afford to get behind. So, just like we are doing right now, hunkering down, social distancing, and trying to cope with a new normal, we must look to tomorrow maybe more wisely than we lived yesterday, and with a new resolve to move into the future healed, more self-contented than ever, and with a new knowledge of ourselves, one of compassion, wisdom, and resolve.
