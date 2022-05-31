Last week was one of the saddest I have lived through in this country.
Nineteen children and two teachers killed in our country as they sat in a classroom. For the second time in a month two boys having just turned 18 decided they would kill. And so they did. All those children, the families forever changed, the agony of the survivors so enormous that one of the teacher’s husbands died of a heart attack as he went to identify her body.
What is happening in this country? Innocence is under attack. We speak of the right to life, at least legislators do, and at the same time refuse to address reasonable measures to protect our children by passing laws that will change who can purchase a gun.
You can’t buy a beer in this country until you are 21 but you can buy an AR-15. What? While I do not personally own a gun, my son does, my daughter and her husband do, my brothers do. My father had a rifle in the corner of his closet. I am not anti-gun, I am pro reasonable gun reform. No child turning 18 should be able to walk into a gun store and come out with a semiautomatic weapon that is only known for its killing capacity.
Eighteen-year-olds are supposed to graduate from high school, go to parties, plan for college, and join the army — just live. They are not supposed to gun down innocent people, small children, people with families that will never be the same.
I received my text from Sen. Young but I don’t want his words, I want his vote, a vote that will change who can buy a gun. A vote that will ban the sale of AR-15’s. A vote that will enforce a three day waiting period. A vote that will require a probationary period (permit) before owning a weapon where the permit holder should pass classes in gun safety.
For God’s sake we have to have our permit for six months to drive! I know I sound angry, because I am. I heard those parents. I watched them standing there waiting for the bodies to come out, praying their children had survived. I could only imagine what my fourth grade granddaughter would be going through and it devastated me.
We cannot be silent. We cannot let this pass. We must act and we must put pressure on those who make laws. If they don’t act we need to organize and elect those who will listen. I want a list of all those receiving support from the NRA and I want it published.
Truth. It is time for truth. I don’t want this to be another Sandy Hook, another Parkland, and another Buffalo. I want this to be enough. I want the anguished cries of the parents of those children to ring in our ears every day until we change this.
For those who stand in front of clinics stand with us. Life after birth has to be protected too. You can’t have it both ways. Sanctity is just that. Sanctity.
As I write this I think of how awful the parents must have felt knowing that as time swept by slowly so did the likelihood that their child was coming out of the school alive. My God, how horribly twisted that is in this country.
Insult was added to injury as the police came under attack. It is a diversionary tactic. If we are mad at the police our anger over the guns will be diminished. Do not be fooled.
Politically, the only way out of this for those in bed with the NRA is to find a scapegoat and that will be the local officials' response. We cannot let that happen. Was everything done perfectly? I don’t know, I have never had to live through that, nor have I ever held elected office. I would not want to be Greg Abbott or Ted Cruz right now. They have to find a way to make a new deal that will not anger one of their biggest contributors.
So, let it be this: The gun manufacturers unilaterally agree to the following: Background checks and a three day waiting period; restrict sales to those 21 and older, for three months while the permit holder takes classes in gun safety, use, and the usage and purpose of their weapons.
This is a beginning. It has been done in other countries and they have been successful. Sometimes doing the right thing requires courage and tenacity. Let our legislators show that courage and tenacity now. Do you belong to the gun lobby or do you belong to the people who voted for you and the citizens you serve? Vote, pass laws and do the right thing.
I am begging my Indiana legislators to lead, not follow. Help the families that lost their babies last week. Help us protect our babies. Stand up, be counted, and act swiftly and decidedly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.