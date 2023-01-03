January 2, 2023. I am amazed at how quickly time goes by. It seemed yesterday we celebrated 2022, but here we are. And where do we want to go in 2023?
It would be pie in the sky to wish for world peace, but I do. It would be naïve that we could invest in health care enough to cure both cancer and HIV but we could. It would be a dream come true to invest in enough truly affordable housing to end homelessness in this country and again we could. But, we don’t.
Which leads me to say maybe we could examine the why left hanging in all those issues and the many more that we could address but continue to adequately address but not to solve.
For example: We could pay incentives regularly to educate and train teachers and supplement school systems to pay them a truly living wage. I mean, the very people educating our future are paid beginning wages that means many have to work two jobs to support their families. How does that say we respect the work they do?
We could promote a universal health care bill, but we haven’t. The only industrialized nation that doesn’t and yet we consider ourselves the leaders of the free world. How? When you don’t value your own citizens enough to make health care affordable and accessible to all, do you really value life?
We have some tough questions to ask ourselves in 2023 and some even tougher decisions to make. Do we want an educated work force capable of competing in the world market or not?
Do we want a healthy nation whose workers can work every day and support themselves in a manner that is decent? How do we want to educate our children through high school knowing they need more, or are we going to help them with post-secondary education without making them repay loans they couldn’t afford in the first place all the while knowing it is an investment in our future as a country and world citizen?
When will equality really mean equality? I mean men have total say over their bodies but we continue not to trust women with that decision. Why? In that, look at the average earnings of male heads of households and then look at the earnings of households headed by women. There is a huge gap.
It is easy to talk of the strides we have made but in 2023 shouldn’t we assess what we have not done and set about getting it done? Life is short and we have much to do before we sleep.
Some of my top-of-the-list items are: Continue to work hard on the issues of poverty and push to resolve some of those issues person by person. Strive to understand how better to serve while acknowledging there is so much more to do. Spend more time with my family because in the end that is where we all belong, with those we love. Have more fun, life is short and fun needs to be a part of it especially when you work in a field where there is little fun. Spend more time with friends, we have to laugh more and relax more as our time is short and should be full of everything life has to offer. Spend more time on my faith and how I need to practice it. For me, these are attainable. How about you? What are your goals and how attainable are they?
I mean, how many people want to be the richest person in the world? What does that mean? I would say that Frances of Assisi was perhaps the richest person that ever lived in his simple knowledge of life and his practice of working among the poor. Do we really want to be the most beautiful person in the world when Elizabeth Taylor was miserable with her beauty? My grandmother used to say “pretty is as pretty does.” I never really knew what that meant but it made me think maybe I didn’t want to be the prettiest girl in the room.
This is a year of promise. The world for the most part has survived COVID (although I just had my second bout with most of my vaccines); we have survived horrific wars; we know well how to adjust and start over and have done so many times in our lives, we are a resilient breed; and we love fiercely, so fiercely that we often alienate those we love the most.
I think if I want anything to be at the top of my list for 2023 it is that we are kinder to one another and we not only encourage those we love close to us but that we reach out to those we don’t know with a welcoming hand.
So, in the spirit of 2023 let us be together as a community determined to build together and to prosper as a community from the bottom up, not the top down.
