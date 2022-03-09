So many times over the past three years I have wandered when we will truly address the issue of homelessness in a humane and efficient way.
We complain about the visible street homeless and the outlandish things happening but very little has been done except arresting them, herding them into other communities, ignoring them, or feeding them and expecting them to go on their way.
Who are these people? I have heard that expressed more than once, and often times with total frustration. One person actually told me not to feed them because it keeps them coming around, they said. I wondered if they had ever asked that person’s name.
I don’t work with homeless people. I work with people who do not have a home. In my world everybody has a name, a history, a family, a story, and the hopes and dreams that all of us have. The people we serve, that Paul serves, that LifeSpring serves, that the System of Care serves, that the Trustee’s office serves, that Catalyst serves, are all people from this and the surrounding community. They are without the financial wherewithal to be housed and many have additional barriers to housing, mostly though, it is the cost burden attached to housing.
The average cost for a two bedroom is $950 a month in one of the more established apartment communities, a private home or a newer complex is easily $200 to $300 above that.
There are those returning from prison. There are those recovering from Substance Use Disorder. There are those fleeing domestic violence and those who suffer illnesses (both physical and mental). It is a crisis in this country. There is no community left untouched and it has been that way for many years.
I was young when I began in this field. I am not so young now. My daughter was 2 when I opened Haven House while I worked at Community Action. She is 37 now, so it has been a while. Those of us trying to deal with it thought we could end homelessness. We didn’t know what we didn’t know. We had to learn that it was so much more than we thought. It is a condition of poverty, of a broken social network, of a broken political system that panders to those in positions of wealth and influence, and of a country that has grown weary of the poor and would rather just not deal with it anymore.
I say that because politically we seem to have abandoned those who are without resources or with minimal resources because it is just too hard to deal with, and that is perhaps why I left the shelter altogether. I really feel we need to house people permanently and do so at an affordable price.
People should pay approximately 30% of their income on housing. I work with people who are paying 50 to 70% of their income which means, they will be hungry, have slow pays on their utility bills, or worse, go without medical care. It is a vicious cycle.
As the new year embarks I hope we look hard at this issue and not from an easy perspective, from an honest perspective. One that requires assessment, planning strategically, implementing the planning, and stabilizing the plan. In other words, really plan on ending homelessness.
We could ask developers who are building to set aside a percentage of units say 8-10% of what they build for occupancy at or below 50% of poverty and rent to them at the standard for Section 8. We could use some of the CARES money to pilot that in Clark County and subsidize those builders for the units. It would be a perfect private/public partnership.
We could address the systems that are overwhelmed with a lack of resources and supplement them, like housing for the mentally ill. We could offer work incentives to young families in crisis and attach housing vouchers to those families to stabilize them until their earning is increased. There are all sorts of ways to use the CARES money that people received here, and I am not suggesting we use it all, but rather create some pilots that we could test and then seek funding for, we need to be bold and to think in a way that hasn’t been done before.
We also need to recognize we need each other in this quest. Government needs us, we need them. The private sectors need us, we need them, and this cannot be successful if we aren’t all at the table. Affordable housing can be had but it has to be had for all income brackets. Sending those who are the most vulnerable to jail, to institutions, to other communities isn’t the answer. We have the answers right here in River City, we just have to implement them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.