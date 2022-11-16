The past week or so has been a flurry of activity.
An election that was up and down both locally and nationally, lots of work as the ranks of the homeless seem to be growing daily, and an end of the week adventure with the first cousins reunion in Nashville, Indiana with my husband’s first cousins.
It ended on a high with a great family event and that was sorely needed after the ups and downs of the week. While the election was tense and I was happy it was over, I want to say that I am proud of most of the candidates as they kept the races clean and fair. There are exceptions to that and I don’t have to call them out, they know who they are and so do you.
I mention it because if we do call it out maybe it brings pause to the next election. Maybe if we stop allowing the negativity to work people will begin to run their races on their own merit and stop horrible campaigning. I know that it is justified because “that’s the way it’s always been."
I do remember jaunts and sneers but now millions are spent nationally and thousands locally, not to parlay people’s platform and their values systems but to demean and to paint their opponents negatively. It isn’t their fault, it’s ours. We allow it and we buy into it. And we need to stop. We need to demand candidates run on their individual platforms, teach us their values systems, and work to move their agenda forward. We needs candidate forums and from those forums input from the audience should help the candidates develop a platform that is positive, honest and clean.
I don’t want hundreds of thousands spent — that money would be better spent on issues that need support. Maybe it is pie in the sky but I really long for people to run their own campaign, not demean their opponents.
Election night was so tense. I’m glad we are done for the time being. Major issues weren’t even discussed on a national level. Not one candidate discussed how to fund and end homelessness but it is a major concern for every community in this country. Little was said nationally about the drug issue and the deaths that continue to haunt every community in our nation. Education was barely mentioned, and with only a few quips on a national level we heard about the Ukraine and Russia.
We need to stop concentrating on women’s bodies and start taking our role as a world leader seriously and engage on that stage and hopefully impact what is happening in Ukraine.
We have a control problem in America. We want to tell people what to do. We want our values to be the values and we demand and elect leaders who mirror that. We have forgotten how to think for ourselves and to speak in unified voices after thoughtful discussion. That isn’t a good thing. Discussion and consensus need a place at the political table. Issues and not personalities have to become paramount again if we are to ever address those issues.
Sometimes it’s almost like we need to take the politics out of politics. I know that sounds weird but we are so busy running we have forgotten how to listen to candidates and they have responded by developing platforms that respond to parties and not the people of their communities.
Once a candidate is elected they are not elected as the Democratic or Republican Senator, Representative, or whatever the position from their community. They are merely Representative and Senator So and So from wherever. A person that belongs to a body of other duly elected officials tasked with setting policy, budget and law for this country. We need to let them do their job and demand they do it. If they don’t they need to go. It’s that simple. It isn’t politicians who have failed, they have merely responded to their voting public.
So, I guess I say all of that to say before the next election can we just reassess as a community of thinkers about what we want in leadership and demand they give us that platform and elect them on those merits. It might be pie in the sky but when I went to see Hamilton I was reminded that thought was exactly what the founding fathers believed should take place. Laws for the common good, and those laws evolved as this country abolished slavery, enabled voting for Black America, women, and have actually elected people from all the populations that didn’t have a voice in this country in the beginning.
On a non-preachy note I want to congratulate all of those who won their hard earned races and encourage those who did not to stay involved. This country is based on a free and equal opportunity to vote and express your choice through that vote, and when it’s over we are supposed to get up the next day and get on with business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.