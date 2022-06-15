Over the past week I, like millions of other Americans, watched the Jan.6 hearings.
Reliving that was painful as it brought back many of the memories of the actual day. It was a pivoting week. I watched as those questions were asked very pointedly. In it I found a new hero, Liz Cheney.
The courage she displayed and her calm demeanor throughout the process were impressive but even more impressive was her total commitment to the truth.
Saturday night I surprised my husband with tickets to Hamilton. It was fabulous but as I watched the play Liz Cheney kept coming to mind. The dedication of Hamilton to his country made him question and challenge another great leader, Thomas Jefferson. I had forgotten about that piece of history. It reminded me of the roots of America and what it took this freedom we fought so hard to secure.
In that, once again Liz Cheney came to mind. At all costs to her career, her personal life, and even her safety she is willing to fight for the freedoms Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and so many others fought for, and, in many instances died securing.
Her fortitude through numerous attacks throughout the hearings and since her public stance on the Jan. 6 hearings has been nothing short of the same commitment. She believes in the America those forefathers fought hard to protect. Her questions were balanced, delivered fairly, and she was without question, on point.
I say all this to point out that we are not often privy to such a display of statesmanship from women in leadership roles. What a role model for my granddaughters!
During the week I wept many times. I have spent days, hours, and much time in the Capitol Building. During the initial attack on the Capitol I was stunned. Now I am just angry about it. It is the symbol for freedom in this country and has, as that symbol, been displayed throughout the world as a symbol for freedom everywhere.
When the real events of Jan. 6 unfolded I, like millions of other Americans, was glued to the television. I didn’t know what to do. I felt helpless, angry, and frightened.
Watching those hearings I felt hopeful, sad, and cautiously optimistic. Why? Because I want the hearings to have a result. An attack on the Capitol should be seen as just that and prosecuted. If a foreign power had attacked our capitol it would have resulted in war. That was the desired outcome for those initiating it but calm was restored. Sadly our symbol of freedom was almost destroyed in the process.
My father was fully disabled from World War II. Steve Voelker, my Uncles Lee, James, and John fought in Vietnam. Don’s father served in World War II, and his Uncle Junie in Korea. All fought for freedom and our way of life. To attack the Capitol was to attack everything they fought for — it is that important to our national psyche.
Symbols are important. They represent who we are as a unit in America. To attack the Capitol was an attack on us as a people and if it is allowed to go on without punishment and without holding those responsible accountable we have opened the door for others to walk through.
While many will disagree whatever the decision or outcome of the trials are, they cannot dismiss what happened; this is the recording of the history that unfolded on Jan. 6 and it is important to establish that history so that future generations understand how important we consider the freedom represented in that building.
I have tried to imagine the horror felt by the legislators that day as they were scurried away by security. I cannot. I have never known that fear, and I hope I never do. I don’t find humor in trivializing that day. I hope I never do.
I just know without a doubt I saw a modern woman stand up and hold firm in her conviction that those who brought about that day are punished and that no matter what it cost her personally, she was going to see it through.
History will be kind to her, no matter the fallout of today. She will be viewed as a warrior by our grandchildren. I am as liberal a Democrat as anyone in Clark County but I have to admit if I could vote for her in any capacity, I would.
Why? Because she not only believes in what she is doing she believes in the foundation of this country. Sometimes I can be critical of our policies and our shortcomings in public policy but critical because I believe we can and should do better.
Last week some of my faith was restored and not by my liberal peers but by a conservative from Wyoming. So, if that can happen to me just think of what could happen if we all stood up like Liz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.