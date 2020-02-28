I tried to watch the Democratic debate last week. It was painful. Two seconds into the debate the torrid of insults and accusations started. Is this really a way for people to win an election? I strived to listen, but 15 minutes in was all I could stand. The issues were not the issue, wiping your opponent out was the issue. Much will be the same for the Republicans, although they have their candidate, and actually we do have one of their candidates, Bloomberg. He knew the nomination from his own party was out so why not jump on the bandwagon that 20 other candidates were on, the Democratic one? Man, Elizabeth Warren welcomed him warmly right out of the gate.
Don’t get me wrong, any one of the 20 will have my vote, but I have to tell you I am mightily upset with the debacle that is our national party right now. When are people going to stop the nastiness in politics? Oh, wait a minute, that is a dumb question, it has always been nasty. If you can’t beat your opponent with accomplishment, by God, just smear him to death. That is the name of the game and we, the voting public, fall right into step with it. We either buy the garbage the negativity sells, or we simply turn off the TV and stay at home. Either way the negativity is effective, and we have one more time been manipulated. There is far too much to lose for us to fall prey to that chaos this time.
We must look beyond the garbage and the hype this time if there is to be a contest. We must stay laser-focused and we need to be united in our quest to win this election. Of course, I think that is how we should operate in every election. Promote the candidate, do it positively, embrace everyone, register people, get them to the polls, hold forums, and VOTE.
I really don’t care how a person votes, but I really believe you must vote. It is the one thing that should be sacred to every American. While my politics may be different from yours, in this they are my American right and should be protected at all costs. The beauty of this country is that we have a choice. I may disagree with your position, but I will protect your right to vote the way you believe regardless. We need to remember that in this country.
Debate is healthy, so is discourse. It must be about both. I don’t want to see candidates tearing each other up; I want to hear what they bring to the table. I want to know the difference between them so I can make an informed choice. The mudslinging, the insults, and the disrespect need to be shelved, and if the candidates continue in such behavior, they should be shelved. It is enough. I want to know why socialism is bad from a real perspective, not from a nasty response about someone selling out the unions. Discourse is what this country is based on, some wonderful debates have happened in my lifetime that I found fascinating and equal. Some, not so much. I remember as a child watching the Kennedy-Nixon debate. I was enthralled, and guess who with? John Kennedy was masterful, but I have to say, while he lost it a little, Nixon was not a slouch and I wondered what he would look like as a President.
That is what a debate is about. We certainly can’t have that with seven people on stage or with 20 people in a race. Somehow, we must narrow the field before we get to this point no matter the party. The money that must be garnered to even be in this field at this point is obscene. It makes it impossible for a person from the community to ever consider a run for office. I am not suggesting we go back to the days when a smoke-filled back room determined the candidate. Instead, we should assess our candidates to be elected before they run as a group. If someone is currently holding office, I don’t think it should be taken for granted that they should not have competition. There should always be a primary and a choice. Personally, I think we should have a grading system for officeholders that is made available to voters before an incumbent can run.
How did we get to this point? Why does it cost millions of dollars to run for an office that pays far less? When will we be able as a people to understand our responsibility to protect what is so precious to us as a people? The right to vote, to elect the person we feel best suited to represent us, from the people, by the people, and of the people. It is what makes us uniquely American. It is also oh so fragile right now. We should never tolerate the interference of foreign nations in our elections; we should never take for granted the freedom offered by the vote. Once we do, we will no longer be the America that we have fought so hard to protect.
