Today was Mother’s Day. It was glorious, my family was here and my thoughts were not just here but with my Mom. I miss her tremendously. She has been gone for such a long time but it seems like yesterday that I was teasing her and laughing with her about raising my babies.
She was not formally educated but my Mom was one of the smartest people I ever knew. She could read a person like most people read a book. You knew if she liked you, she would smile and those blue eyes would just pull you into her soul, she had a laugh that made you feel home.
We had our moments, most mothers and daughters do, especially if they are as much like each other as we were. Stubborn, let’s just say it comes naturally. Outspoken, just the plain truth, that’s all you need she would say to us. Love, your family is your first and most. Work, you can’t know rest if you don’t know work. She birthed seven children, she buried two and lost two, eleven pregnancies. I thought I had created miracles with two!
As I watched my grandchildren today with their Mother I couldn’t believe how blest I had become. My mom knew my children but they were pretty young when she died, so she never knew their children. My, they missed so much. She had a great laugh, it would fill a room, but when she was in her stern mode you had better listen. She always had a room full of people, the house was open and people walked through the door regularly and felt as if they were home when they got there. Sunday dinners were for everybody.
Her life had been hard, Hazard, Kentucky was hard. They were miners and she had 11 brothers and sisters so food was always on the table but often stretched. She learned how to feed armies with that knowledge! She could broker a deal in a heartbeat because she was plainspoken and took no prisoners in a negotiation (most of the time with her children). She was a housekeeper to a local physician and his family, and I would become their babysitter. She was so much more than that though, she was their trusted friend as well.
We were blest to have her for the years we did, she taught us to value family, to love each other, and to be true to ourselves. I remember once she said to me “Life is hard and the choices you will make will be hard, but they will have to be made. Remember who you are when you make those choices because in the end you will be the one who has to live with them.”
She was always able to say things so clearly. That is not to say she was perfect. None of us are, she was just perfect for me and my siblings. Her death was a huge blow and took the wind out of us for quite a while. Today I couldn’t stop thinking of her as I watched my grands play in the front yard. She would have loved them so, in so many ways I see her in them. One laughs freely, like she did. My grandson is in charge and mighty like she was, and my oldest is wise and smart, she reads people well. I think she gets it honestly.
Family is at the nucleus of all we do, so today as we celebrated Moms we had to acknowledge what moms are best known for, their children. Mine certainly reminded me of that today. Flowers were delivered because everyone knows I love them. Creams for my hands and feet were delivered, a great brunch was cooked and we all just casually enjoyed each other. I loved my mother’s day, I hope you did too!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.