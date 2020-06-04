This week has been a tough week for a lot of communities in our country, including my own. At my age, I never thought I would live to see it again. There were those of us who were so young when it began, John F. Kennedy was shot and killed Nov. 22, 1963 and I do believe the death of innocence in this country began then. So much happened and so quickly. The Civil Rights movement had begun and people were so intense on the issue. I was 12 and I remember sobbing through that moment as the casket of our President went down the street. I didn’t feel 12 after that, I felt frightened and lost. We all loved that family. I wanted to know why. It didn’t take long to figure it out, the media was all over it and we watched transfixed.
Less than a year later the violence around the Civil Rights Act was so profound in this country, the South was going crazy with protests, looting, and violence. People who supported the movement were in danger and many were jailed and beaten. I was transfixed as I watched on the news when they pulled the bodies of Andrew Goodman, James Chaney, and Michael Schwerner out of the river in Mississippi, three young men, not that much older than I was dead because they were helping black people get the right to vote. Even at that young age the outrage I felt was intense. Coming from my home it wasn’t easy to have that outrage, we grew up very poor and white, no one felt privileged or protected. My dad worked as a full time laborer and as a full time minister. So, many of the people in our neighborhood felt anger at the Civil Rights Movement. Poverty can be cruel and it can cause division, I have lived it and I have worked in it.
Martin Luther King was assassinated in 1968, again it was brought home through the media and the violence was right there. A collective witnessing of the murder of a great leader happening in front of us. I have always believed the Civil Rights Movement was a small part of his assassination. I think the larger part was that through the Poor People’s March he had united poor white and black people, which was powerful. I have struggled with how such a thing could have happened and so quickly after Kennedy, and then came Robert Kennedy less than six months later. All icons of the Civil Rights Movement. The anger of those fighting against equality is real, as real today as it was then. Today, 50 years later, we are finally seeing the culmination of all that tragedy coming to some resolution, at least I pray that is the eventual outcome of all of this.
The white community is unified in a collective outrage, and I think those who are outraged far outnumber those who still cling to the old ways. I remember telling the 1 percenters at a meeting they had in Washington once that we had waited 50 years for them to become; they fizzled even though the message was strong. Today, I sense a new strength in the outrage. Those who are outraged are not those who are destroying — that is a methodical effort to undermine and a last gasp for those who would stop efforts for change. It won’t work this time.
With the passing of time much has changed. The Civil Rights Act has had time to bring about some systemic change in institutions of higher learning, in financial systems, in voting, in employment, and in everyday lives. Many of us are multicultural families now; in my own my parents (both deceased) would have great-grandchildren that total 10, and of them, three are black. The blending of families is common, so many people who may not have joined this movement 57 years ago have to protect their own children and grandchildren today and feel strongly on the issue of race. I am a believer in history and I believe we can learn from it, I believe it frames us.
So, in many ways, I am not a 68-year-old grandmother witnessing this and marching with my black sisters and brothers. I am a 12-year-old little girl watching in horror as her President is murdered; I am that little girl who sobbed through the car being pulled out of that river in Mississippi; I am the teenager who watched in horror as Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis; and I am the teenager who watched as RFK was murdered in the hotel.
I have lived long enough now to know that all that history must have meant something. With that comes a hopefulness that from all of this will come the change we fought so hard for, with this comes the prayer finally in this country right will prevail and change, true change, can take place. The collective horror at George Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe,” will haunt this generation as all of that haunted ours. With it comes the hope that through all of this the humanity in this country will finally emerge.
