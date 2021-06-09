In many ways being an activist is not just satisfying, it is learning something new every day and getting to know people on a level many are not privy to. People feel free to tell you how they feel about the issue you represent, or to commiserate with you over issues you may have in common, or simply enjoy sparring with you when you tend to disagree. You also get to know the real person, because when you have those conversations, real values come through. A kind of common respect evolves between activists and the audience they are engaging. It is interesting, challenging the norm and building a case to represent your position.
Some people understand the necessity of those who question. I have often heard phrases like: “keeping it real” or you don’t “spare the truth” or “people like you are necessary.” I heard the last one from a dear man who we lost this week — Pat McLaughlin, a longtime Democratic councilman in New Albany and someone I respected and considered a friend. Pat was always supportive of the work I did and he would engage with questions. He really wanted to know the answers; he didn’t just ask to be polite or to win his position.
The first time we received an allocation from New Albany, I wasn’t quite sure how he felt about Haven House because the questions were hard. In response to one I invited him to come and tour the homeless shelter. To my surprise, he did.
He called one morning out of the blue, asked if I had any time and I made the time. Neither of us had to because we had gotten the allocation, but he really wanted to know. We toured the shelter, where he spent a couple of hours asking questions and trying to understand the issue, hearing from residents who were from New Albany, voicing surprise at how they got there. His empathy was real and he got it. The people at the shelter truly felt his respect for them. He won my respect that day. He treated everyone in that shelter with respect, shaking hands, talking to the kids, and just hanging out with them.
After that, he would bring really nice clothing to the residents, always supported us, and would engage me with questions on the issue when he had them.
I think he was that kind of leader as a council member, as well. We only had conversations sporadically, but they were always informative, always respectful. I got the impression that when he was your friend, you had a real friend. Pat I think would go to the mat for what he believed in and for anyone he supported.
I was shocked to hear about his passing and saddened by the reality of what he must have been going through. Sad on many levels. One for the city of New Albany; the loss of a native son is always sad, but to lose one who had been so active and who played such a strong leadership role makes the loss that much greater. Nothing can compare to the loss his family will feel and God Bless them as they move forward in a new way. For his friends on the Council things will look different, too, and his insight will be greatly missed.
In my own opinion, Pat was the perfect example of a domesticated Irishman. He had the look, the spirit, the love of life often associated with the Irish, and a great sense of humor. He could be sarcastic in a funny, quiet, under-your-breath kind of way. He was very astute about what was going on in the city.
While we didn’t talk a lot, we talked and those were my impressions. I respected him. I liked him. I trusted him. That’s a lot to be said about an elected official. Sometimes you question why they run or if they really care. I never felt that with Pat. I kind of knew where he stood on the issue I was dealing with and if he didn’t feel good about it, I trusted his instinct.
It takes a lot for me to step out in that kind of respect for an elected official, because often I think those elected compromise themselves too much for the election; with Pat I never doubted his integrity.
It isn’t often you maintain your true nature in politics, but Pat did. He was humble, he was kind, and he cared fiercely about his community. I wanted to talk about him, I wanted to celebrate him, and his life and his integrity and honesty. A life based on those values he showed to one who really didn’t know him as well as many. His is a life that we should honor and celebrate. I can almost hear God saying, “Good job good and faithful servant. Good job.”
