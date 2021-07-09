The older I get the less patience I have for politics. Humanity demands that we, as Americans, elect our leaders and do so after we listen, study and vote. I probably am too young to realize when the real breakdown in American politics began. Maybe during Temperance, or the movement to allow women the right to vote, or really honoring the promises allowing the black vote (albeit for men only) after the civil war, but break down it did. We often look at each other as Republicans or Democrats when in actuality we are citizens.
We have a sovereign responsibility to behave as citizens, to educate ourselves, to move forward after the election, and continue the effort of living our lives and building our country. We sometimes don’t take that seriously enough. In the old days people would literally sell their votes for whiskey or rye, I am told. In my lifetime it has been a little harder but still not what our vote should be about. I have always been a minority voter in Indiana. One, I am a woman; two, I am a liberal; and three, I tend not to play games in politics and do not like it when they are played. An abuse of power runs rampant in our country right now and we need to challenge it at every turn.
I look at the quality of some of our more illustrious leaders: Presidents Roosevelt, Lincoln, Eisenhower, Obama, and one I historically like, Jackson. All men from several party persuasions who had a powerful impact on our country, and that is only a few. Johnson and the Civil Rights Act, which started with the Kennedys — proud men who could make a decision and fight for it, sometimes at the cost of their own lives. Leadership is difficult and people in those roles are targeted. That is just reality. But after the last four years, don’t we need to slow down and ask how we avoid repeating mistakes?
The world is in a precarious position right now. Disease, violence and horrible interference from outside countries threaten our very existence as a free nation. Let’s not even stop and think about the anger and angst that exists today. I would never have believed it would be like this today.
When someone gives their all to do a job then support that, but when someone betrays our trust and the very basic principles of our Constitution, we have to galvanize and we have to protect what our forefathers fought so hard for. As Americans we have a heritage to protect while we acknowledge the sins of the past and build toward a stronger, freer future.
The fact of the matter is we have a lot to deal with politically in this country, but at the forefront should be protecting our right to vote. You can’t change an election because you don’t know how to accept reality. Never before in our history has that been done.
I just visited the World War II Museum in New Orleans last week. It was so moving. The Battle of Anzio was one of the features (my father was injured there), the site of those boats filled with frightened young men running out and for many, to certain death. For my father it was multiple wounds and a life filled with pain. I saw the Nazi insignias and got angry all over again at viewing that in my country today.
We have to be better than we were, and we have to move forward as a country. We have to think of the atrocities that have happened and move to make sure they never happen again. We must stop being so defensive, and just plain mean. We have a lot to lose.
They called them the Greatest Generation because while the men fought the women stepped up and ran this country. They worked, they raised the kids, and they waited for their partners. I cannot imagine the fear they had. I can imagine the horror some of them feel today, if they are living, at the turn this nation has taken.
Civil discourse is the foundation of the Constitution. Does it mean it isn’t hard? Not at all, it means we buckle up, debate the issues and vote our conscience. It isn’t easy and sometimes you lose supporters, but carrying your values with your vote and being open to listening to others has to pay off in the end. I thank those who serve in elected office, it can’t be easy. You are criticized, ostracized, and often attacked and maligned.
So, to all those currently serving vote with your constituents in mind, do the best job you can, and know that those of us in the field will respect that from you.
