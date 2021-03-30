In my lifetime I never thought I would witness some of the atrocities I am privy to in my country today. Georgia’s new laws around voting would severely restrict voting access in the state by limiting drop boxes and expanding the Legislature’s power over elections and more rigid voter identification for absentee balloting. It all seems to point to one thing: Controlling the rights of citizens to participate.
According to the Brennan Institute for Justice “28 states have introduced, pre-filed, or carried over 106 bills to restrict voting access. These proposals primarily seem to: 1) limit mail voting access; 2) impose stricter voter ID requirements; 3) limit successful pro-voter registration policies; and 4) enable more aggressive voter roll purges.“ This doesn’t happen in America, really, does it? Aren’t we the ones the world usually looks to as the protector for free elections? Since when did we become the enemy? It’s a Pogo kind of thing: “I have seen the enemy and it is us.”
Voting was something you aspired to when I was a teenager. It was a right of passage and an entry into being an American adult. You were a citizen when you voted and nothing less. Vietnam was in full swing when I was in school. By the time we graduated two of our classmates had gone into Vietnam, one had died and one had serious life-altering disabilities. Both couldn’t vote for the President but they could die for him. We felt that was unfair and it was a huge part of the election. By the time the rest of us had graduated we were able to vote at 18. And we did. We voted, we demonstrated, we challenged, and we changed things.
During that time period complacency was not the issue; a rigid grip on our country from conservative factions did not want to let go. It was a time of awakening in the country and there were victories. John Kennedy/Lindon Johnson had ushered in the Civil Rights Act and the War on Poverty. It was fierce and people voted.
The backlash happened when Richard Nixon won and Gerald Ford subsequently became President. Jimmy Carter came but had an agonizing term as President with Vietnam and the Iran Hostage Crisis; it ended when Reagan’s term began and the beginning of our lives changed. Reaganomics changed the tone of compassion in this country. Women on assistance were labeled “welfare queens” while dozens of federal programs were dissolved, all very politically.
The vote had worked again but in a different direction. That is the beauty of the American vote — it changes at the will of the people. We always accepted that and moved on. I can’t tell you how many times I have heard people say, “It’s only four years, this too shall pass.” Not anymore. Both sides want it now. Sort of like a President we had not too long ago.
Apathy on the vote set in when it seemed impossible to set new things into place. We can’t say it is one side or the other because since Nixon, we have had 32 years of Republican rule and 20 years of Democratic rule. We cannot say the country has been swathed with liberal idealism in the last 50 years when conservatives have controlled the presidency for 32 years, yet that is what is said every time a Democrat gets near the Oval office.
Laws are in place to protect the vote. Here in Clark County every clerk ever elected to my knowledge has done that with a vengeance and protected the integrity of the vote here. I don’t believe clerks work against the law and I don’t believe they alter elections; the loss occurs when you have heavy voter turnout. The last election was living proof of that. While many have raised questions about the election because of their blind faith in the previous President even more voted against that President. I don’t believe Joe Biden won the election, I think Donald Trump lost it.
More Americans (real Americans) were shocked, angered and embarrassed by the last administration than weren’t. They took that to the polls. They exercised their right to vote and to select a breath of air. They wanted our country to regain its status in the world, to act as a bastion of freedom, and to once again be able to serve the world with dignity and respect. We cannot allow draconian laws to take over the thing we fought to have, our fathers died to protect, and our ancestors created a brave new world for; protect our vote.
