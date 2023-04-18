This has been a tough week. We are still reeling from last week's mass shooting and the total message we need to address as a community.
I am looking forward to the panel presentation LifeSpring is convening to address the issues of gun safety, community grief and suicide prevention. Along with that, I made calls to local officials in both Louisville and statewide officials in Indianapolis. We need to examine our priorities as a nation and a community, we need to look at each other differently, as maybe a collective community with each of us having responsibility to help each other. It has been a very introspective time for me.
As a forward thinking, independent woman I don’t often feel the need to answer to people. I feel like I am supposed to answer to something or someone bigger than me. I don’t often think of myself as an overly religious person. I tend to see God in the ways of nature and people. I love the earth, it is the old hippie in me. But something happened today that I thought was the most beautiful thing I have witnessed in a long time.
I was sitting at Kolkin’s in New Albany (a really neat coffee shop on Slate Run Road). As I sat there I noticed a little boy sitting alone, he was about 9. He was reading intently and I didn’t really pay attention to what he was reading, just that he seemed to be engrossed in it. His father was sitting with a man close to him and they were in a conversation. I thought it a little odd because the child was alone at a large table and they were across from him at a smaller table. But hey, not my business, so I went back to reading a report I was working on.
After about 20 minutes the boy asked his dad if he could ask a question. He told him he would be there shortly and continued on, the man left shortly after. The father then joined the boy. They began a conversation about the Bible. The boy asked him to help him understand the passage he had just read. The father asked him to read it, (I am a preacher’s daughter so I am somewhat familiar}, the boy read it and it was a passage when the disciples were asking Christ for advice and guidance on how to handle the pressure they were feeling with some of their critics. The boy was somewhat confused by Christ's response. The father patiently went verse by verse. He asked the boy how he thought Christ would handle it and he said he thought it would be firmly and with strength. The father asked him to read it again and the boy did, and he stopped him when it got to the part where the boy read Christ’s words: “lead them with love."
The two then began a beautiful discussion about love. Our responsibility to love one another, to lead in love, and to cast aside our judgements, to view others lovingly. I don’t think they saw me, but I cried. I think I felt the tension of the week just leave me. I felt peaceful sitting near two people I had never met feeling an inner peace I hadn’t felt in two weeks. I was struck by the quiet wisdom of the father who led his son delicately on becoming a man led by love with the knowledge that a lot could be accomplished through the lens of love. I could almost hear my father say: turn the other cheek, it isn’t a fight you need, be who you are and don’t let others define you.
I needed that. I have been angry all week that a young man who played ball all over Southern Indiana and the state could buy an AR-15 and in his own personal agony kill five people who just went to work. My heart, along with all of yours, was broken that it happened here. Those two people do not know the impact they had on me in that coffee shop just being who they were, a father and a son. I needed that kind of normal.
It was such a moment though that I think it was far more than normal. It was reassuring to hear a parent honestly discussing violence vs. love with a younger child in an open way as if they were equals in every way. It was a privilege to witness it and even to know they have no idea the impact their private conversation had on a total stranger in a coffee shop.
I hope we have encounters like that every day in our lives, where we learn from those who have no idea they are teaching. With that I don’t feel the need to scream at the Governor anymore, though I did call and speak to his staff Monday morning begging them to please ask him to consider a ban on AR-15s. That little boy and his gentle father taught me something, put my anger to rest and work through it in a spirit of love. I pray for the parents who have to bury their son knowing the carnage he caused to the families of those who perished and those who lives are forever changed from their injuries. I will advocate for banning assault weapons, why? From a love of those who serve us daily on our police forces who should never have to go into that kind of battle armed inadequately. Perhaps if those weapons weren’t sold they wouldn’t have to worry at all. Wouldn’t that be nice?
Peace, I just want peace. For those who are so weary from their illnesses that they do horrific things. Peace for the survivors, the police, the elected officials who have to protect their communities, and for us as a community. Peace to know we can send our kids to school safely, peace in the knowledge that something we say or do could result in nothing but discourse, and peace in just walking freely about our beautiful community without fear.
