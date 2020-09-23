Men and women all across the country are collectively mourning the loss of a woman larger in death than she appeared in life. Small in stature and working hard to fit in with her male peers, she relentlessly pursued a legal career adjusting her life with every twist and turn with only one thing most in mind, her family. When her husband’s career took him to New York, she followed and transferred to Columbia from Harvard Law. She took care of him through his very serious bout of cancer and actually attended both his and her law classes during that time.
She was a force to be reckoned with, and she will be for quite some time. A legacy like that cannot be undone. I first became aware of her in college. One of my professors knew of her and followed her career. After her appointment to the Supreme Court I watched her decisions carefully. So did millions of others. No matter whether you agreed with her or not, you had to admire her tenacious spirit and the way she methodically delivered a decision based on fact. She had a way of cutting to the chase and making her decision crystal clear.
I have been amazed at the number of people grieving her and feeling as if they have lost a family member. I have been amazed at my own reaction. Heroes are too few in this life so when you lose one that reaches the status of being a cult figure, you think of them as indispensable. I used to say we needed to prop her up for the next four years in the beginning of this Presidency. I meant that because I saw our freedoms, the freedoms she fought hard to secure, eroding. I saw people OK with that and it worried me. Ginsberg’s ability to cut to the heart of the matter and to clarify the law in understandable terms for people like me made her so important to us.
My husband and I watched the movie about her life at the Speed Art Museum. To say that she was a woman who knew herself is an understatement; she not only knew herself, she also valued herself as many women do not and are not taught how to. I grew up in an era when “girls like me got married and had babies; they don’t go to college” (a quote from my high school guidance counselor), and we were taught that if we went to work our jobs were secondary to our husbands. As a young woman I could not have purchased a car in my name, had a credit card in my name, or owned a home, not even if I paid for it. Ruth Bader Ginsberg helped to change that.
She helped to narrow the gap in wages; she helped to clarify the issue of our bodies; and she brought clarity to the fact that we were equal, not only in our ability to make choices about our bodies, but in pay and in voting and in life in general. She and her husband exemplified what a couple should be. They pulled each other up and walked together, each proud of the other and their accomplishments. In the film at the Speed, they were interviewed and she was flirtatiously feminine with him and he was extremely proud of her. I wish that for every couple.
To see pictures of thousands standing outside the Supreme Court in respect was heartwarming and in many ways reassuring, because it told me I wasn’t alone in my concern of where we are headed as a country. I want the country I was taught about by Mrs. McKinley and Mr. Bob. The country that allows the least among us to be raised to sometimes the highest positions in this land (Lincoln). The country that fights oppression, the country that rises up to defend others experiencing dictatorship and horror in their homelands, and the country that comes together in a crisis.
It has been a hard week for me because with her loss I feel as if we are more vulnerable. As a people, as a society, as a collective of humans who understand and empathize with each other, as Americans. In my lifetime we have never been so divided. Somehow I hope her passing helps to heal that and we come together to protect the sanctity of the Supreme Court.
I am sure I have not cried my last tear over this. When the ceremonies are over and the battle begins to replace her, I hope we do so remembering her last wishes, that no one be named until after the election. It seems as if many want to forget 2016 in their haste to tear down much of the work done by Justice Ginsberg. I hope reason and reality bring about compromise and common sense. The beauty of the Supreme Court is the fact that it is supposed to be apolitical. We need to keep it that way.
