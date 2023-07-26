Saying goodbye to old friends and people you hold as heroes is hard.
At this stage of life I’ve had to do it so many times. This week a dear old friend and a hero of mine died. Rev. D.L. Motley was the Pastor of Gilt Edge Baptist Church. He was someone who fought throughout most of his life for the rights of those who had no one fighting for them.
When I first met him it was through Rev. Cleveland Williams. Both were strong Black ministers in the community. It was during the time I was trying to build services for homeless people. They along with many others joined our Board (23 people to be exact) and served well during that time. There was so much opposition and yet oddly so much support for what we were doing.
Rev. Motley was brought to the table by Rev. Williams. The two of them were fascinating to watch. They had their pulse on the community. They along with Savannah (Boogie) Crumes, the Williams (Barb and Jim), Dan Rodden, Sue Coley, and so many others went through many public meetings, sat at the gazebo at midnight with me, and stood side by side with me in many public meetings. Some pretty brutal.
Rev. Motley actually suggested we buy the church next door to his church. We approached Rev. Anderson and soon the building was ours. Again with resistance but they stood strong and the shelter began to serve and continues to do so today as Catalyst Rescue Mission. Haven House Services still serves the homeless today through direct housing placement, outreach, and crisis intervention. What began as a plan with many committed people still stands today.
Rev. Motley acted many times as our public spokesperson and did so eloquently. He was a very well-educated man who managed to keep the room calm with his quiet but studious manner. In the pulpit he was a showman, and preached with a fervor but he was a well-educated man who read his audience well and knew how to position his statement fervently but with a poise that was winning. He was a committed person but a total family man as well. Many of our board meetings had a special guest because of him, because he was most of all in his life, a husband and father.
Baby Chloe was a regular at our Board meetings, City Council meetings, training sessions, and marches. He adored her and her baby sister Kyndia. Both girls were his most treasured gifts to the world. They and his wife and best friend, Shajuana, have nursed him through the last 14 years as he struggled after a debilitating stroke and heart attack. His church family supported them throughout the battle of his life. His peace was found this past week and I will bet Heaven sees a glorious reunion with Motley, Cleave, and Ms. Boogie (Savannah Crumes).
The community lost a treasure because he was a true Freedom Fighter in the old sense of the word. He would stand up to power and do so without fear because he truly believed we had a responsibility to the poor and disenfranchised. He gave no matter to race, religion, or status. If you needed him he was there. He and Reverend Williams worked tirelessly in the jail and the courtroom to advocate for those who needed more than jail, or those who needed a champion because they had never had one before. Many of those were people who had no money for legal help or didn’t know how to trust. My respect for him was strong because I watched him champion those most people would rather forget. His jail ministry was his strongest passion as it was for his best bud, Rev. Cleve. Ms. Boogie aka Savannah told me of her first meeting with him. They were trying to get a new minister for Gilt Edge and he had been hired as the interim. She said she was sitting on the church steps waiting for the new Pastor. A Volkswagen pulled up and this long curly-headed man got out with his rawhide jacket with fringe on it and a guitar on his shoulder. He was a skinny guy with glasses and looked like a member of a rock band, she said. The Hippie stayed for 40 years.
Jeffersonville is a better place because he was a part of it. For those of you who didn’t know him, you missed a lot. For those of you who did you will be missing his strong voice resonating in our community. The Motley’s of the world only come through once.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.