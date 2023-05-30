Last weekend was set aside to remember those who sacrificed for us.
There were many. My father was a WWII veteran who was a 100% disabled. He died in 2006 from those wounds and the complications he suffered from for many years. It was not an easy death. We owe those veterans. They did what many of us would not do for anything in this world, they laid their lives down for their country and their fellow man.
As in my Dad's case, they truly believed in what they were doing. People showed them respect, they celebrated them. The Vietnam veterans were not as fortunate. There was controversy over that war and the veterans often did not experience the love and respect their WWII and Korean brothers and sisters experienced. I had two uncles and several friends in that war. I also protested the war. It was a war we all questioned but we should never have questioned those who volunteered or were drafted, it was their job and they did it proudly. My uncles, Lee, John, and James, my friend Steve Voelker, and so many others younger than me who stepped up to do their jobs and were belittled for it, not our proudest moment.
We have generations of people, even several women in our family who have served for many years, two having retired, Rosie and Betsy. They served right beside the men in the military, one aunt becoming a Lt. Commander in the Navy. She has a comfortable retirement because of it. In all of that though she sacrificed. In many different areas, traveling, no time to spend time with family, at least not until retirement. My family is no different than millions of other American families with many in their families stepping to serve and protect this country through military service. It is a sacrifice because you have a responsibility to the government and home is not an option anymore. Your post becomes your home visits are so welcomed back home but too brief to the soldiers.
I remember writing many letters and loving getting postmarks from Vietnam, England, France, Germany, Italy, and a myriad of American cities. It was all too romantic for my childish brain at the time. The travel to places I only dreamed of going to was inspirational.
Memorial Day weekend is about celebrating those that didn’t make it home. And we had those too. I love the busy hustle and bustle as people line up for parades, have their families over for cookouts, travel to reunite with family members they haven’t seen for a while, or just gather to spend time together. We should do more of that. Really just appreciate people more and not celebrate their contributions on a day set aside to do just that but all year long, little things mean a lot.
Showing appreciation through respect, through the time we give them, or by just calling to say thanks, what you did was grand. So this week if you didn’t get the chance to say thanks take the time to do so now, people should know they are appreciated before they are buried, not after.
My Dad was blessed that way. He attended many events, people thanked him for his service, and the compensation he received for his disabilities helped our family while he was raising us. I have worked with many veterans over the years who did not get that, they had to fight for benefits. Several had low compensation because their disability status was low therefore their checks were as well. It was hard to live on it. We have homeless veterans all over the country, mostly Vietnam and post Vietnam-era veterans who never felt welcomed and often didn’t know they were entitled to compensation. They need us too. Their sacrifice was just as great, and they shouldn’t live homeless when they fought for the sanctity of our homes. It is a complicated issue but as we have the next week ahead of us, let us remember the backyard grilling we do this summer is great but happens because people sacrificed to secure the right for us to have such opportunity. Say thanks to a veteran.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.