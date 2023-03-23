Today was one of those days. Lots of things going on, people calling with oh so many needs, and very few solutions were at hand.
Sometimes the problems are overwhelming. An older couple with probably just a short time left separated by illness and each growing sicker every day because they just don’t know how to live without each other. Or the two teenagers barely old enough to brush their own teeth but living on their own because they are 18, a couple but only because each has no one else in life to help them. Or the young couple with the new baby who so desperately wants a home, but with only one income, it will be hard.
They come, daily to me, to Ann Carruthers (System of Care), to the shelter, to Angie at HOPE , Inc., to Tony at New Albany Public Housing and to Jeffersonville Public Housing, to so many churches, and to local officials. And to so many others who offer help when housing is what is needed, desperately, and at an affordable price.
So many work but not at a living wage. It takes every penny to make the rent and sometimes the choice has to be rent, food or utilities. Sometimes it is a choice of medicine or even gas for the car because they have to get to work. The myths about the poor are plenty, the reality is dismal. It is a circle of constantly trying to make ends meet and survive. Sometimes it is too much and the choices made aren’t the best because people are too tired to do more. Those who live on the edge of poverty or in the midst of it often have no idea of how to climb out of the awful reality they have found themselves in, it is not a place anyone wants to be in unlike the myth that exists about the poor choosing the life they live.
Poverty happens for a variety of reasons, it has since the beginning of man. It is Biblical and the “Poor will always be among us.” We will be judged in Judeo Christian ideology on how we treat the poor. So far we have not fared so well in the benevolence category.
There are so many charities that help but do we really? Wouldn’t teaching them to grow their own food be helpful? Wouldn’t paying them a living wage work? How about renting them housing at a rate that is fair and affordable? For instance, as we look for housing now we have to compete with prices that are so out of touch with reality for this community. Many can afford the shiny new apartments that start at $1,000 per month for one bedroom but even more cannot afford that.
Recently I had a conversation with a landlord who rented to a lady for 11 years at $850 per month. She was served an eviction notice because the program that agreed to pay the rent took too long to pay it so she paid the price for it. She lives in a hotel now and the rent is not cheap. Her mother has died and the income has been cut in half but when I appealed to the landowner I was told even though the agency had paid the rent, he was still going to evict her. When I asked why after 11 years he said he could pull $1,000 per month now for that unit and she can’t afford that. I was disappointed but coolly reminded him that shiny and new was $1,000 per month and his unit was not. She still had to move. We have found her housing we think for the elderly and disabled so it will be affordable but my, the stress the poor woman has gone through.
What we do in the name of money is not what our Judeo Christian religions had in mind. It runs totally in the opposite direction of Christianity and compassion.
Greed is not something we should aspire to, the cost of housing should be directly attributable to the quality of that housing. It should also be attributable to what is affordable. What is affordable in a community our size with a median income of $59,693? Most of those we serve make less than $25,000 per year. There is no way not to become homeless, poor or hungry. We have to do better.
Where there is poverty there should be resources that are adequate and well-funded. Where there is apathy we should educate and advocate for change, we do have a social responsibility to help those who cook our food, empty our garbage, wait on our tables, check us out at the stores and clean for us. It is only fair.
