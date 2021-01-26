If the last four years have taught us nothing it has reminded us that as citizens we have a responsibility to speak to power. This is our country, our government, and our community. We cannot sit idly by and allow decisions to be made that affect our daily lives without speaking out, and that means involvement. We must be able to look at those we elect as leaders as people who serve us, as a collective. There will be times we disagree with the decisions being made, but it is our responsibility to speak out about that and not to simply sit and stew.
Writing letters to the editor is a prime way to express yourself as a citizen. It allows you the opportunity to address your issue in a public forum and to bring support to your position. It should be clear, with a focus and with facts to back up your opinion. It isn’t good enough to just be mad if you want to impact those in powerful positions, you have to be persuasive, armed with facts, and stand firm to protect your position.
Change is not easy and it is a threat to the status quo; it is easy to “go along to get along” and it can make for a comfortable life — until you come up against something you find intolerable. For me that is homelessness. For me that is injustice. For me that is an abuse of power and the neglect of elected officials who push their agenda while ignoring that of those who elected them, no matter the party.
My first march was in 1985 as an adult professional working with Community Action. We gathered at the Statehouse to fight the cuts to the Community Action programs and the energy programs. On a national level many of the backbone to programs had been struck down with Reaganomics. We marched to protect the poor from freezing to death, from inadequate health care, from going to bed hungry, and many other issues they faced with the defunding of federal programs. We had a few victories, there was a moratorium on public utilities established to prohibit people from having their utilities disconnected while it was cold, and new laws about food stamps were a result. It was exciting because we all saw positive things come out of our voices being united.
It isn’t hard to speak out once you are armed with your information. People are constantly saying aren’t you scared? No, my grandmother always said: “You have nothing to be afraid of, they put their pants on one leg at a time.” She was right. We elect people, not Gods. It isn’t just about elected officials, either, but also those who employ us, those who provide us with services, and those who protect us.
People should review “a job well done” if there is that possibility and complain if there is not. That takes time, however, and I truly believe the lack of people participating with improving systems is because people plain don’t take the time to do it. We work hard every day. We try to meet a lot of demands and it seems like just one more thing to add to the plate. So we convince ourselves it won’t do any good to complain, or march, or demand accountability. The stronger the rally cry the more likely you are to get a response. There is a strong reality: You can’t change things from the couch.
In my lifetime I have testified at the Statehouse, testified before Congress, and served on a Presidential Commission under President Bush (the second one) and I was scared to death each and every time. I learned to breathe to do it, and then pushed through it. I’m a kid from the mill; I never thought I would be able to do those things. It happened because the people I worked with taught me, the poor needed me, and many other people supported me. They will you, too. People respect those who stand up to power. They will help you and they will follow you and walk beside you.
We are in a scary world right now. Politically for years, way before Donald Trump, political bullying was a reality it just seemed to explode out of the borders recently, that’s all. Intimidation has always been a tool to control and exploit. It is our job to challenge it as citizens, as parents, and as friends and neighbors.
We are a collective in this country. After the election we need to be as active as we were during the election process. That is where accountability comes into play. I applaud those who speak out and say to those in power that their votes need to be explained and justified. Recently a key decision was made to remove a private citizen from an enterprise zone. I watched it on the zoom meeting and two council people demanded an explanation. None was really offered, although the vote was made and she was removed. The new appointments made were of two city councilmen. While they all said the citizen was removed for just cause, no cause has been offered to date. People are still upset and angry over it. More questions will be asked by them of the group of elected officials who made that decision. I admire those willing to stand up for truth and transparency. As a country, as a community, and as private citizens we need to understand we are governed, not ruled.
