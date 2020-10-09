The past few weeks have been full of confusion, angst, anger, and frustration. The country seems at odds with itself. Families fighting over political loyalties, racism, how to deal with COVID, and each other. Not a pretty sight in America. Can you imagine the fear this creates in the world? About 15 years ago I traveled to Amsterdam. My husband and I were guests of a photojournalist who had followed our homeless for seven years. She had created a book called Homeless in Jeffersonville. It is a stunning book of beautiful people who just happen to be homeless. While there the election of George W. Bush was up and there were signs everywhere saying: “If you know an American, call and tell them to VOTE.” At the time we found it amusing that they would care so much about our election.
One morning in a small café that was explained to us. An Irishman was visiting as well and he said “You’re American, aren’t you?” We replied yes. We then entered into a conversation that would change the way I viewed politics in my country. He said your people think we hate them; we don’t. We love your spirit, your tenacity, your country. We love everything about you except for your “damn” politics. He continued to explain that our political arrogance is what disturbed him the most. He said you think you vote for your President, you don’t. You are the leaders of the Free World, he said, and in that, you owe us. You don’t elect a President of the United States but the President of the Free World. In a few words he made me realize our position in the world and why we needed to be more responsive to the rest of the world.
That came back clearly even now in the simplest way. I was water jogging at the Y and enjoying my afternoon last Sunday when a woman came in obviously out of sorts because there were more people at the Y and it interrupted her plans. She began to complain loudly about the “stupid masks” and the need for people to think for themselves. After all Florida isn’t wearing masks, she said. I explained that was probably why they are such a hot spot. She said in all earnestness, “Just wait until after the election and he wins, people will see it was all a hoax, it’s really not that bad.” I asked her how she reconciled that with his recent hospitalization, she said something about liberals and hoaxes, and I am afraid my Irish came out. “It is not a hoax. Just this morning a friend I hadn’t seen for a few months stopped by my table at a breakfast spot (Geraldine’s) and spoke. She was with her mom, but her husband wasn’t with them. It was then that she explained he had died from COVID. Another friend lost her cousin and her husband within a week of each other; to date I know personally 14 people who have died from it.” She was a little at a loss for words but at that point I was fired up, and continued with even the most non-wearing mask advocate now knows firsthand the foolishness of that statement as he lies sick at Walter Reed. Lady, get a grip.”
She stomped out of the pool and a few people thanked me, others laughed and said what took you so long? We have to start rethinking our positions with each other. In this country, negotiation is a skill we are taught and should be a part of our daily lives. Lord knows I am no fan of the current administration; however, I would never wish them ill. No one should ever wish that on anyone. Our sense of duty to each other has dissolved. Some days I feel like we are living a chapter of “Lord of the Flies.”
A society such as ours cannot exist without several things: A free press; an exchange of ideas and leadership; an established set of rules that guide us through principals established which are fluid; and a sincere desire to do what the founding fathers charged us with: Create and secure a Republic of the people, by the people, and for the people. Somehow we have instead created a hierarchy comprised of some powerful brokers in Washington who fail to remember what a constituent is. It is time we reminded them. Voting is the most powerful weapon an American can yield. If it used regularly you have some very clear outcomes: 1: built in term limits (every two years for Congressional Seats and four for Senate and the President); 2: the ability to change that leadership in every election; and 3) the protection of our democracy by using that vote. It is when we fail to exercise our vote that we fail our country.
I have thought throughout my adult life several times that this would be my most important vote. None has even begun to approach the importance of this vote. However you are inclined, please put down your weapons, your anger, and use the best defense you have — YOUR VOTE. America needs you, our children need America, and the World needs for us to step up to the plate once again as a partner and a leader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.