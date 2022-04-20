Last weekend was such a fun one in downtown Jeffersonville and shows what can happen when new talent moves to town and strong friendships evolve from people working together.
The Spring Festival downtown was so much fun and while I couldn’t stay for the duration I had a blast while I was there, and downtown was hopping because of it. We had dinner at Town then went down to the festival and it was wall to wall people and from everything we heard, that was the second wave!
The energy was amazing and the crowd was huge. We really could feel the excitement and people (the vendors we talked to were genuinely impressed with the city and the organizers of the festival). It was full of art. Music, people dancing in the street, and a city coming together for a lot of fun. Hats off to Chris Palmer and the organizers of the event. You guys rock.
This weekend is Thunder and downtown will be on it all over again. It is so much fun to be a part of it and to have easy access without traveling to Louisville for it. We have a lot to offer here and all of the river cities, Jeffersonville, Clarksville, and New Albany are moving forward. The number of new people in town is amazing and the energy they bring is exhilarating.
It isn’t just about parties though, we have a relatively safe environment with some comfort although as we grow we have witnessed some episodes of growth that aren’t positive. Two murders just two weeks ago and both were very violent, some increased drug activity in all of our communities, and very sadly, increased episodes of domestic violence. Some of that can be attributed to the COVID ills and isolation to a degree but as my mother would have said, some of it is just plain old growing pains. With all of the good there will be a measure of bad we have to learn to deal with.
We are blessed to have three very strong police departments in all three cities and we also have a strong desire to keep the small community feel as we grow. I think the comfort in that is as we grow we know each other, we trust each other, and we know how to reach other. Most people here just pick up the phone and call if they have an issue or drop by and see you. We still operate that way which means we are accessible as a community. When you have grown up here and never left it is interesting to see the growth, the evolution, and the camaraderie that has evolved over the years.
As a much younger woman it was comfortable but definitely a man’s world. While political leadership is still primarily men we have two women in county commissioners roles, women in city and town council positions, judges who are women, and a growing number of women in law enforcement and the courts. All in all, diversity is alive and well here.
I sit on my front porch a lot, sometimes at night, just to feel the city. I love living downtown, all aspects of it. Just in doing so I am amazed at the number of people who walk by the house daily. It is a neighborhood and much like the neighborhoods in larger urban areas. Do we have issues to work through? You betcha. We have transportation issues that prohibit people from getting to work in many places because of a limited bus schedule. While we have housing affordable for those with a decent income we have a dramatic shortage of those living on less than a living wage and there are many of those folks here. It is an issue that has to be addressed. My office hears from those folks daily looking for housing or coming up short on the rent, or needing to move because their rent is out of reach and most of those are employed but at a wage that is under $15 per hour. We can do better.
I still think developers could do a common pact that for every so many units they develop, they can include a percentage of units for the very low income at a lower rate of rent. I also think home ownership opportunities could be made available on a contract basis that would incentivize home ownership and provide time for those families to develop the income they need to be stable in that effort.
Work One provides many opportunities for employers to train and hire new folks and are a treasure to those needing services with employment. But for more women to work we need more childcare. The cost is prohibitive and it's the biggest complaint I hear from working women. While we have developed our cities, our infrastructure, and improved wages we need now to boost childcare, transportation, and housing to come full circle.
We are getting closer but we have a ways to go.
