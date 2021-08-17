COVID has reared its ugly head in an even meaner way than before and the anger and frustration over it has been very apparent.
We have turned it into a political issue when in reality it is only a public health issue. We cannot be manipulated any further — every day the death toll rises higher and higher.
This morning I read about a mother who died giving birth. She had COVID. Her husband did as well and he died two weeks ago. The baby is now a ward of the state. This is not and should not be allowed to be about politics.
People are dying. Innocent people are left alone to be raised by other people. Mothers and fathers are facing the loss of children or each other, there is not a group of people left unscathed by this scourge. I, too, have faith that God will bring us through if we are open enough to listen and hear. Respecting science does not mean you no longer believe in God. It means that you trust God has put the right people in place to guide and direct you. Your minister can teach you the path to a more thorough understanding of God but your doctor and the scientific community are here to teach you how to survive COVID-19.
My father was truly a man of God but he religiously sought healing from the doctors at Veteran’s Hospital. He believed (my father) that God gave us all gifts and that included doctors and nurses. I am wearied of the sarcastic and caustic remarks about Dr. Fauci, all I can do is try to thank him for stepping up and staying the course. I know many Americans feel that way.
This hit so close to home for me this week as two of my grandchildren had to be quarantined. One in kindergarten in New Albany, because she was sick but her test came back negative, and the other one because a classmate was positive. She and her classmates who were immediately sitting around the child are not allowed to return to school until the 23rd. She was so looking forward to returning to school because her school last year, the largest part of it, was done virtually. It seems so unfair that children are paying the price for the actions of the adults in their lives.
Our entire family is vaccinated because we want not just ourselves to be safe, but all of those around us as well. I get that it is personal choice. In my own opinion it is such a personal choice that it shouldn’t be influenced by the beliefs of others or by politicians. Politicizing mask-wearing and vaccinations is akin to leading people to death, illness and loss. We need to call out those who do it and with a strength of conviction that says “put your money where your mouth is and leave me alone, if it is a personal choice I will make it without your help or the guilt you try to push on me.”
My own religious views are that God gave us free will and the tools to determine with that will how to lead our lives. Anyone who has had childhood immunizations, the polio or chicken pox vaccines, pneumonia vaccines, the flu shots, understands why you took those shots. So why is this any different? Because some governor (with a small g) or some former president, or even because your minister or friend told you not to? Ask them if they will be there to raise your children, or bury your parents, or hold you when your partner has died with this scourge. This is a disease, it is not a devil, not a device of the left or the right, but a disease. It has not real knowledge of who the next host will be; it just knows it will need that host to thrive and to continue in its existence.
Knowing that means that we have to think logically in how to protect ourselves, just like we did with polio, with smallpox, with diphtheria, and with anthrax, measles, and the mumps. We have to come together as a people for the good of the many. We have to trust that those trying to help us are doing so because they truly want to end this scourge. Living with COVID has been OK for some but for many it has been horribly depleting and even fatal. If you question the science talk to your doctor or someone with medical knowledge that you trust. Stop listening to the inflammatory rhetoric that would keep you from the security of taking care of yourself and your family. Do what you need to do to protect you and your family, not what others tell you to do.
In the end, we will survive this, I believe that, and I also believe that we will do so because in the end we will listen, make our own decisions, and do what is best for our families. In mine we will continue to wear our masks for your protection as well as ours. We know from the science that we can still get COVID and we can still spread it so our choice will be to mask up. Our children will wear them in school and in public, and we will support those working hard to take care of this community. Every doctor, nurse, EMT, police officer, fireman, health official and those elected officials who are educated and honest enough not to manipulate us.
