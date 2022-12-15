Ten days to go before Christmas.
I love this season and I dread it all at the same time. When you work with the poor it is both sad and joyful simultaneously. So many people reach out to adopt families, entire families, so they can buy their presents. We literally fill out a wish list from each family and they are adopted.
Heartland and its employees bless so many of our families and we want to say thank you. Every year one on one families comes in like Keith and his wife and kids and they purchase everything on that wish list, wrap it and deliver it to us for the hand-off.
The family that was the recipient this year came by to pick it up Tuesday and they were overwhelmed. I have always been fascinated by the kindness exhibited at this time of year. Why at Christmas? Why not in July for Independence Day, or Thanksgiving (to be fair, that happens as well for many turkeys are purchased for distribution as well), why not Easter, which to me is the more important holiday.
I am always amazed though at the gentleness at this time of year as we treat each other with a kindness I wish we could bottle. My friends from Clarksville High Schools class of ‘69 are doing gift bags for women with makeup and personal items.
People just step out. It is so easy to give. The families are always grateful but often very sad as well. It is hard to be poor and to know that others have to help provide your family with gifts and food because you can’t. It is very hard. We should all remember that. So many want our folks to show up at dinners and publicly give them gifts. They are more than willing and oh so grateful but they are embarrassed as well.
It is so much easier to give than to receive. We need to teach people about both. How we give is important. Many of those who work with us will use a first name only in the giving and they want a soft hand-off so the family experiences just picking up the gifts. Keith has done this for years and has never met one of his families, to my knowledge. He and his family come before Thanksgiving and get a family much like their own in demographic makeup, mom, dad, and two kids. Then they fulfill the family’s needs and wishes, deliver them to me and the family comes to the office to pick up the gifts. They always want to meet the giving family but most choose not to — that is what true giving is about.
It is hard to be unhappy when so many do this time after time, always willing, always calling, and always giving. In their giving the gift that is greatest is the knowledge that someone cares enough to do the giving and when someone is down without resources that means the world to them. So, I say all this to say to all of you (and you know who you are) who help us at Haven House Services make Christmas so special to those we serve, thank you. In addition I want that thank you to go to those who so generously give to Catalyst Rescue Mission (still near and dear to me as the former Haven House Emergency Shelter), the Youth Shelters in both Clark and Floyd County, the Center for Lay Ministries, Bliss House, the BreakAway, Shop With a Cop, and all the other entities trying to make life a little more comfortable for those who have the least, some not even a home.
It is the time of year I get to see what my father preached about and what we celebrate on Sundays in our churches, the love of giving for giving’s sake. Just because. I can’t say I don’t realize that generosity all year long because I do. We couldn’t exist without ongoing support from the community.
This year was a remarkable year. To date we have assisted 143 households with 291 people in those households with you in partnership. They have been rehoused (with the help of the housing programs in the area), received donations of furniture, clothing, two cars donated to people (we recycle those as well), and lots of specialty items.
It couldn’t happen without partnership with the township trustees in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, and Scott and Jefferson counties. It couldn’t happen without Faith Assembly and the many churches who help, Exit Zero, all the agencies I listed above, the Bowles Family, the Garman family, and you, the people who have the heart to do what is best for those who have the least.
I humbly thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving as Christ would ask, selflessly and with a kind heart. Merry Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.