This year was no exception for activity at the shelter. Haven House was loaded under with donations of food, clothing and volunteers. While I know I will be active in homelessness, even at the shelter in coming years, there was a sense of sadness as well. I love the hubbub of the holidays. So many of you stepped up to help feed our 100-plus residents and we thank you. The sharing of food is not just tradition, but a lot of what helped to build this country as the pilgrims and the Native Americans sat down for their first feast. You shared as beautifully as they did. It is a humbling time of year because it brings home to you just how much the community supports what you do and how necessary they are to make it work.
As Catalyst Rescue Mission grows out of Haven House Services and the transition is completed, they will need you as much as we have, so please keep coming. The wonderful meal served for our folks at the Ken Ellis Center on Monday, the wonderful breakfast prepared by the Motorcycle club around the corner, St. Stephens annual dinner delivered and packaged for the individuals, the couple who with their 20-plus friends gathered food for a feast, the couple who used to live at the shelter who had an extra turkey, the lady who brings pies every year, and Jets’ Pizza for their pizza to give a turkey reprieve to the residents, thank you. Our folks were truly blessed.
So were we as people who do this work daily. We saw firsthand the generosity and the caring of people all over the community. It reminds me as we move forward in advocacy that many of you will support the causes we will champion: affordable housing; improved programming for the poor; friendlier laws and ordinances to support those working in this field; and increased efforts to bring money back home for the services to be built and maintained. We will need your voices to blend with ours in reminding our elected officials that they do indeed work for us, and that we want our entire community to benefit from the growth of our region.
During the time we were working at America’s Best, we were not surprised at how many were working; after all, they were paying for their rooms. We were surprised, however, at how long many had lived there and why. The lack of housing and housing supports was abundantly clear. Many had the wherewithal to pay rent, but couldn’t afford the startup cost (first and last month’s rent plus a deposit); in some cases that number was over $2,000. We have to do better.
While many of those we serve were able to visit family for the holidays, many were not. This time of year is about family, those living at the shelter miss that and so many of you worked to create that for them. It allowed for a relaxed and happy holiday for them. They were surprised at the generosity and the caring, and I think a bit overwhelmed.
So, for Christmas, help us do even more. It isn’t just about gifts. Between now and Christmas, if you see a house for rent, call us. We need to house our people. Instead of spending $500 on gifts for our folks, use that for a deposit for someone to move into their new home. While the money is greatly appreciated, we can truly make ending homelessness a community event if everyone helps. If you own multiple properties for rent, waive the first month’s rent to house a family. If you have a need for a worker, check out the folks at the shelter — many are employed but several are not and they need jobs. If you have a car that is in good running order but no longer needed, donate it; transportation is a barrier and is needed desperately. Drop off gift cards to salons and barber shops for gifts; our folks like to be pampered as well. Bake some Christmas cookies and drop them off.
It isn’t just about what you can buy, but how you can give of yourself as well. A child’s laughter living at the shelter is enriching, so is an adult’s. It is sometimes a rare thing, because the weight of the world has been on their shoulders. So, a little shift in thought and some time. Those are what we need. The gifts will come, but Catalyst will need to focus on feeding and supplying need, so money would be better spent supporting their efforts. Haven House will continue to serve and they, too, could do more with help. So many other worthy organizations could as well: Center for Lay Ministries, Hope of Southern Indiana, Community Action of Southern Indiana, Bliss House, BreakAway House, St. Elizabeth’s, and the Salvation Army to name a few. Make a monthly commitment to them for Christmas for the people they serve. Make your holiday dollars work all year round.
— Barbara Anderson is a local human rights activist. Contact her at barbanderson_1@yahoo.com.
