Keep Smilin’ Keep shinin’,
Knowin’ you can always count on me, for sure,
That’s what friends are for.
For good times and bad times,
I’ll be on your side forevermore,
That’s what friends are for……..
—Dionne Warwick
Over the past two months that has been a given to me on a daily basis. Friends are really family, at least in my life.
I wanted to share how much those friends have done for me through a difficult two months. Don, Meagan, Christian, Carolyn, Patricia, Rita, Teresa (my sister-in-law) and Joe, Diana and Malia (cousins), Deb, Malinda, Ann, Dr. Y, Brad, Jordan, Geraldine’s whole crew, Tina and Brenda, Ron and Petie, Jim and Mary Jo, Andrea, Donna, Carrie, Amy, and so many others who have helped me through.
In December I found out I had cancer. The ugliest word you can hear and for me and the most frightening. The doctors at Just for Women were great and sent me immediately to Norton’s Oncology and Dr. Parker. In her words (though I didn’t find them as comforting as she intended them to be), “If you are going to have cancer, this is the best one to have. It is operable and it is early.”
Optimistic yet not as comforting as you would think. I was still terrified. How did I get it? I didn’t feel it, can it happen again? What about chemo? All those thoughts swirled. I don’t think I have ever felt more vulnerable.
I meet with a lot of my friends every Monday through Clark County Cares so I had a support group and man, did I need them. Their humor was intoxicating and they kept me grounded. Dr. Y (I affectionately call him Dr. Dazzle) and Dr. Fleming both answered the questions I forgot to ask or comforted me with the answers I was given by my doctors. I came through the surgery like a breeze and no chemo was required. I will have to do scans every six months for three years but I will take that all day, every day. I am blessed that is all I have to do.
This Saturday will be one of my first weekends without illness in a while but it too will be marked by cancer as we have the memorial service for Dan Bullington. His cancer was so much more serious than mine. So, in all the relief was some feelings of anger that his battle was not won. I don’t share these things easily. I am, however, because I want women to know we have to be diligent. I hadn’t had an annual exam for a while because it was no longer recommended for women my age (I really don’t like aging myself, so you do the math).
I remember saying to the Doctor, “So, I don’t have to do that anymore?”
“No” was the reply.
So, I remember asking, “Does that mean we are expendable?”
“No” was the sharper answer.
It isn’t about that, they said. It just doesn’t occur as frequently as in women who are younger. I was relieved. However, two years later I knew something wasn’t right so I insisted and sure enough, they found the early stages of cancer.
Please know I am telling you this because I want women to know they need to listen to their bodies first, and their medical community next. Take your tests and insist on them. It is important because early detection does help. What helps even more is knowing you are loved and respected with friends who will be there when you need them.
So, just as I finish my recovery time, I come down with a cold, or so I thought. Nope, COVID. I am out of quarantine today and oh so happy about that! But again, I had been vaxed, boosted, had slacked a little on the mask as the news got good but did still wear it and yet it hit. So once again, I will ask we remember that while we do a lot in our lives, we aren’t skilled physicians.
Listen, get tested and take precautions. This thing is not behind us by a long shot and I can tell you even though the steps I had taken to protect myself worked and lessened the effects of COVID it certainly still caused some discomfort.
If you haven’t vaxed please think about it, and if you decide not to please mask up for those around you. Health is a precarious and precious thing that we often take for granted. I never will again. We have a strong medical community here and easy access across the river if we need to go, so get your annual checkups, keep an eye on your friends, and understand that we are truly gifted with life, we need to protect it and guard it vigilantly.
