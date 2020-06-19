”Keep Smiling, keep shining
Knowing you can always count on me, for sure
That’s what friends are for.”
Song lyrics written by Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager
Those words have meant a lot in the past few weeks, the trauma of a pandemic, the re-awakening of America, the marches, the violence, the peaceful protest finally winning out and taking their place as the primary messenger of the Black Lives Matter rebirth. It has been exhausting, exhilarating, and confusing. Through it all my friends have been the mainstay in my life. Just because I didn’t want to call and get permission I am just using first names, but they know!
Carolyn has been key in getting me to marches and in organizing with me; together we have marched, discussed, attended educational forums, and so much more and yet there is much more to do. Saundra challenged me to deal with my white peers, and with Jenni Herfel and others, we will. Teresa keeps me grounded with practical information (you are compromised, don’t go out much, wear your mask, you can do that from home). Melanie and Debbie listened as Diane found new ways to keep me even busier! Tom and Dale had to listen to me rant at Friday’s lunch, Susan and Aprile have listened and advised, and my poor husband has had to wipe tears, massage weary hands, and soothe my soul. Why? Because I haven’t had such a confusing range of feelings since the 1970s!
Marching in Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany and Louisville, and hearing from family in Hazard, Kentucky, that they too were marching has been something I have never experienced before. Social Justice is my life, but normally to express frustration or to advocate for change, I always traveled somewhere else to do that, to Indianapolis, Chicago, Cincinnati, Washington, Louisville or Atlanta. Here just wasn’t an option.
To see this area joining with the rest of the country has been exhilarating and affirming.
As the march unfolded in Clarksville I had to reflect on the town I grew up in. I remembered when I went to high school and the fact that 50 years ago, I don’t remember a single person of color in school. In that march, you had a couple hundred people marching and driving in cars behind the marchers, people from all ethnic origins. What was even more remarkable was the 3.5 mile trek was met with even more people joining us on their front lawns. Many of those homes filled with multicultural residents, cheering us on and thanking us for being there. The police were absolutely wonderful, even offering water and trying to arrange rides for marchers who became exhausted. I was so proud of the way my community had grown.
There are no easy answers to what is happening today. People will throw up roadblocks and they try to intimidate us, and many will ignore us. Some will hate us. Change makes that happen. What has to change as well is the way we effect change. Peaceful protest is powerful. One of its most important allies is the VOTE. This year is critical. What kind of country do we want to be?
Are we content with the status quo? I don’t think so; I think it is abundantly clear that we want change. To do that we have to participate. The way we have moved action into change in just four short weeks tells us that we can do the same in November. Our feet, our hearts, and our conviction to change this country for the better has to take precedence and with the same energy we have given to our cause right now, we must give to the VOTE.
And we can’t stop there. Changing leadership and insisting those elected serve us and not themselves is only the beginning. We have to continue the effort to give stronger oversight to those in charge, whether they be elected or serve through our tax dollars. I appreciate the police locally; they have served us well and continue to be strong presences at our marches, respectful and engaging. That is not the norm everywhere. Police Merit Boards have to be accountable for the decisions they make; those who hire the Chiefs need to do so with careful oversight and a sense of responsibility and accountability to the communities who elect them to serve us; and where there is wrong, it must be righted.
Living and growing up here has been sometimes difficult. When you are poor (and we were), you don’t think of yourself as privileged and that is where some of the anger from the white community has come from. My own brother and I fought over it recently. He is a fair man but confused right now about a lot and in our discussion he expressed frustration. The term white privilege bothered him greatly. It should bother all of us greatly simply because it should not be a reality in America. We are supposed to be the nation comprised of many, but our history has not been pure. It is time to change the course of history to move toward the country we were supposed to be and not the country we became.
”We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” — Preamble to the U.S. Constitution
Nowhere in this opening does it express that one group of people should be supreme, it is we the people. Let it be so.
