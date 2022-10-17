In the beginning of my career life was easy. I worked for Community Action, was dating my husband who was in graduate school in DeKalb, Illinois and loved my new adventures.
I was doing grassroots work and planning so I learned the community quickly and attended a lot of meetings. When Don came home we became engaged and started to plan the wedding. I had our daughter the first year of our marriage and my mother and Don’s grandmother provided the daycare. It was good not to worry about her while I was at work.
Three years later Meagan was joined by her little brother, Christian. Life was about to change dramatically. Don’s grandmother was in ill health and my mother had a heart attack. Daycare and the nightmare of choosing one became our reality. I remember agonizing over who would take care of the kids. I went through two, one who had cats and the kids were allergic we discovered, and one who decided spanking a baby was OK. I did not think so.
I went to work the next day and told my boss I wouldn’t be able to stay because I needed to be at home with the kids. He didn’t want me to leave and I wanted to stay so he said he would talk to his wife, Ms. Rita. I had but at the time she wasn’t accepting infants. The next day she called and said yes, she would watch them until I could find daycare I thought was appropriate. I searched, and finally after four months I found one. I sat down to discuss it with Ms. Rita and told her I would be taking the kids there. She sat back and said “You aren’t taking those babies from me now."
And so my career was in place and my children’s second mother cared for them until they were too old for daycare. Since her daycare was in the back of our house we could walk there so even after the kids were older they would visit Ms. Rita. They loved her fiercely, and so did I. The pressure on working mothers is phenomenal. You worry about your kids, you fret over them, and you wonder how they are being treated. I never did with Ms. Rita. I knew because my kids were happy, healthy, and looked forward to being there every day. They were safe and so was I.
The community lost a wonderful and caring mother. We laid Ms. Rita to rest last week. Her family has lovingly cared for her throughout her journey and they celebrated her passing in joyous fashion last week at the Midwest Church of Christ in Louisville. Her husband (Rev. Jerry Stephenson (and my former boss) and the children (all grown with their own kids) had to be overwhelmed at the many who attended and described the level of respect they felt for their wife and mother. Gentle and kind Rita Stephenson spoke softly laughed with a magical sing songy kind of laugh and loved children deep in her soul. She was so good to my children and I owe my career to her. I could never had done what I do without her support and care for my children.
It was totally teamwork. My husband and I could work and know our babies were safe and cared for and that they always would be in her hands. Even after leaving Community Action and starting Haven House Services, I counted on her and her wisdom and she was there.
When we left the neighborhood and the kids could no longer walk to her house I would have to drop by and say hello to them. When they came home from college they wanted to visit her. She was their second mom and to many children she played that role.
A working mother deserves someone like Ms. Rita. Children need to be safe and mothers need women like Ms. Rita. Mothers who raise our children with us and do so with loving kindness, and partnership. I was blessed by Ms. Rita as were many other mothers.
As the church celebrated her you could hear the love and respect they felt and it was gratifying to know that many had been touched by her gentle spirit. Her family was blessed beyond measure to have her but so was her community.
