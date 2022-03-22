Very few people have the ability to command a room when they walk through the door. Danny B did.
That was my name for Dan Bullington. Long before he was Mr. B he was Danny B. I met him when he was 17 with Bobbie D (his great friend Bob Douglas). Their theater teacher/director/mentor brought them to the restaurant I worked in (this will date me but Frisch’s in Clarksville) and the three of us became fast friends and lifetime friends.
Bob was as quiet and shy as Dan was outgoing and not so quiet. They were both so talented. Bob was in the production of GodSpell that Providence staged and in my opinion, gave one of the best performances of that role that I have ever seen. Dan starred in George M the next year and was stupendous.
The theater department at Providence has always been exceptional but when those two young men were there it was amazing. Dan’s voice would fill a room. He was born to perform. So was Bobbie D.
The first time they came to my home (it was a tiny little hippie house) Danny B walked through the door and he seemed to fill the room. His smile was always on and he always had a great bear hug for you. Both men decided to leave for a while to follow their dreams — Danny B to New York, and Bobbie D first to Louisville then to Nashville. They both worked hard and did much — Danny B in theater and Bobbie D in his music.
I remember traveling to hear a rock opera he had written with a co-artist and it was amazing. It wasn’t just their artistry that fascinated me, it was their friendship. They were so different and yet so much alike. Danny B came from an educator’s family. His father, Jon Bullington, was a teacher and principal in Clarksville for so many years. In due time Danny B would come home and follow in his father’s and his mentors footsteps. His love of theater wasn’t lost as he became the force that grew the theater department in Clarksville. The education he offered wasn’t just in theater. As Danny B had evolved into Mr. B and he took that role seriously, he taught life to his students. He engaged them and encouraged them to participate in community events and he discussed issues with them.
I remember him co-partnering to do a food drive for Haven House and the discussion on poverty we had with some of the kids. And then as Clarksville High School students marched during a peaceful march for Breonna Taylor, I am waiting for the crowd to move and there he was, bigger than life with his students, marching for justice and teaching by example the need for active citizens participation and modeling behavior that results in change.
In 2003 his life changed forever. He met the love of his life Nikki Hosier, a fellow teacher and soon to become the only woman I know who could have conquered him! Nikki and Dan married in 2006 and six years later in 2012 they had the strongest love of both their lives, Liam. Danny B adored him. When you saw him that was the first thing he addressed, at least to me, an update on Liam. Liam misses his Dad badly. We all do but that little guy just doesn’t understand and wants him to come home. We all do.
As I visited him on a Saturday morning with oh so many others, his brothers, Jon and Rick, his cousin, Gloria (who turned out to be an old friend and co-worker), Bobbie D, Nikki forever planted by his side, and a room that just kept filling up. We laughed because he couldn’t. We loved each other because he loved us all, and we all knew it would be over for him soon. So we tried to reassure each other we would be there, and we will for Liam and for Nikki. Danny B kind of made that happen because he was always there with that larger than life smile, that warm bear hug, and that generous spirit that was never judgmental or mean. His gift to us was himself.
I didn’t get to spend as much time with him over the years as others because he went to New York. We would talk on the phone though after he came back occasionally, and we would run into each other at theater or events that were important to people. There are some people born into this world to be a reminder that goodness isn’t hard. Neither is kindness. I am convinced Danny B was one of those people.
It is hard to watch the pain felt by his beloved Nikki and his adored Liam. It is even harder to know that all that energy and the huge space he took up in the world is a lot emptier with him not in it. I hold that laugh in my heart and know that Nikki and Liam will be surrounded by the love of this community and those who loved him!
