I don’t know where to start for this column. I mean just in the last two weeks two huge issues hit us upside the head. Three children and three teachers murdered in one more school shooting and for the first time in our history a former President is charged with felonies. What?
The babies took precedence this time. I cannot believe we have not dealt with the issue of guns and the accessibility of those with known mental health or criminal issues can still walk in and buy a gun without any difficulty. How many children have to die before it is enough? When will it be clear that something has to change?
You can lose the ability to drive your car if you drink and drive, you can also lose the right to drive if you abuse those privileges with too many tickets, and how do you lose the right to carry a gun? Those questions have to be answered. We cannot continue to allow high risk people to have the right to bear arms without a laitance test. In too many instances those with mental health issues have purchased guns and then killed, no, slaughtered innocence.
Children and their teachers in school, learning, planning and educating themselves for the future, in all their innocence, slaughtered. I just don’t understand how this hasn’t been dealt with yet. Three children, three teachers, and only three hours away from us, how long before we ourselves face such a thing? Will we be brave enough to do something in Indiana to address the issues of responsible gun ownership? I know that exists because my brothers, uncles, and even children are responsible gun owners. We are exposed daily to the decisions made for us by legislators who believe we hope, in our values. If that is so I hope ours are brave enough to take a stand and introduce a three-day waiting period. It was interesting as I googled Indiana’s gun laws and the Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights came up authored by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. It’s a pretty comprehensive read of what a gun owner is entitled to. I want the right of school children to be educated without the fear of a gun entering their school. That’s what I want.
I do not object to responsible gun ownership but too often guns end up in the hands of those who mean harm to people because their illnesses are playing havoc with their decision-making (mental illness), or because they seek vengeance for the wrongs they feel they were subjected to, as in the case of the Nashville shootings, or just because as in Columbine somebody wanted to see people die by their hands. Enough is enough. There isn’t a part of our country that hasn’t been touched by this yet we still haven’t done anything to legislate prohibiting those with serious issues from owning guns. There are people who can’t drive because of their health or their records and cars aren’t designed to kill. Yet we all shake our heads, some of us cry, we wonder when it will stop, and then we do nothing to stop it. I am confused.
If we value the lives of our children as much as we value the freedom to bear arms then we can address successfully some measures that could help like a three-day waiting period and a red flag law preventing those with serious mental illnesses, felonies or domestic violence issues from purchasing or owning guns.
That is doable. Registering weapons with local authorities, limiting the selling of assault weapons, and requiring those who purchase assault weapons to report on their use is also doable. That to me is responsible gun ownership. Most people would have no real inconvenience from those actions and those that do shouldn’t own a gun anyway. Watch how much flack I catch for that statement.
I do believe there are people who should not own guns legally or otherwise. Those who refuse to register their weapons or take gun safety courses. Those who buy weapons constantly just to have them, I get that, it's sort of like car collectors. I don’t really understand the necessity but hey, whatever makes you happy, I guess.
What makes me happy? The sound of children laughing. The river, I love the river. Hearing my grands talk about how much they love school and praying they never know violence in their school. Sitting on my front porch, having coffee at Pearl Street, my friends, all of those things make me happy, not one of them require a gun. I guess because of that I don’t understand the appeal or the need. My brother loves his guns, they make him as happy as my books make me. In that, my brother, as a responsible gun owner wants protection for him and his family and me and mine are part of that. I guess that is close as I want to get to owning a gun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.