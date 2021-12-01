I was watching a special on television recently and Mohammed Ali’s daughter was being interviewed.
She spoke of the many sides of her father and of her disbelief that the issues he fought as an activist are oh so pertinent today. She spoke of the pain it caused her because she felt her father’s fight was a hard one and that some strides had been made.
I know that feeling well. Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere. I remember being horrified as a young girl at the horror of Selma, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and both Kennedy’s, of the protests and the counterculture. We sometimes felt like it was the end of times, sort of like the lyrics in "Bye, Bye, Ms. American Pie".
Others have felt that way too, and we have talked about it. But through all of it, strength is built. You live to fight another day is not a cliché. All of the warts in this country with so much potential, so much freedom. We throw away what others live to have. I remember seeing the lines in Africa as voting for Nelson Mandela happened and how people stood in line for days and walked hundreds of miles to cast their votes because they understood what a loss of freedom was, and they would never give that away.
Canada has free elections but you don’t enter a province without seeing the Queen’s picture, out of respect for their history. We take so much for granted in this country. Our right to free speech is important but so is the responsibility that goes with it. Speak all you want, truthfully and without malice. Educate yourself on issues and don’t let entertainers on substandard stations taint the way you view the world.
Respect the office of those we elect. It may not be the person you voted for but in this country, majority wins the election and when it is over we should strive to move forward until the next election. Remember one of my favorite phrases: Through chaos there is control. As long as those with an agenda keep us divided through hate speech, false news and inflammatory rhetoric we will not be united as a nation and as a very wise President once said: “A nation divided cannot stand."
We are at a crossroads in our country and it feels really scary. I lived through the 60’s and 70’s and the challenge then was to find a medium where all sides would be happy. As a young hippie girl in Southern Indiana (my husband says flowerchild, not a hippie) I truly believed we could heal as a nation and build a stronger future for those ahead of us. I never dreamed I would have children, that didn’t happen until the 80’s. Through all of it the one thing that remained consistent was my commitment to fairness and justice. I know lots of people like that in this community. People who spent their lives trying to balance the scales, to even the playing field, or simply to make life and law a little more fair and equitable. Mark Robinson, Jim Williams and Barbara Williams, Carolyn King, Rev. D.L.Motley, Jr., Ms. Savannah (Boogie) Crumes, Rev. Cleave Williams, Rep. Lee Hamilton, Rev. Joe Easely, Jerry Stephenson, Gary and Janice Leavell, and so many more. They fought hard to educate, advocate, and promote freedom and justice. And yet here we are today. Our streets have become permanent home to so many homeless people, more than ever before, so poverty is still a prevalent issue and economic justice has not been obtained.
Women are still fighting to balance the scales of justice, while much has been obtained we all know our daughters and granddaughters still have much to achieve. Racial inequity is as real and perhaps even more dangerous today than it was then. I had a milestone birthday on the first day of December, and I cannot imagine how I have lived this many years without having achieving more of the goals I had set.
I wanted homelessness to end. Contemporary homelessness began in the 80’s with President Reagan and Reganomics and we still have some of those realities today with many of those cuts having moved forward and support systems lost they may never be restored. No wonder we have so many homeless.
When you walk through New York, LA, Louisville, Jeffersonville, and even smaller communities like Scottsburg, you see people living in your streets. That is out of a Charles Dickens novel and he has been dead for quite some time. In the 70’s we spoke of the disproportionate number of people of color living in color, in prison, and living in single parent households, and yes here we are. We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to all of this. The human infrastructure of our planet is as endangered as the planet itself. People feel angry and turn to those who tell them what they want to hear as opposed to reality.
We have a wonderful community here. It is benevolent and giving. I can’t imagine that in one little place in this country we couldn’t become that community that tackles the tough issues, that faces the fact that people are as important as money, and that until economic development officials understand that the human infrastructure in our community is as important as the roads, the parks, and politics, we will not be that community. We could be though. We really could be the community that says yes. We will end homelessness here, the right way. Yes, we will deal with substance use disorders, the right way. Yes, we will deal with generational poverty, the right way. We will educate our children, no matter their ability to pay, and we will be stronger for it.
