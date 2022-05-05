This week’s column has been tough to write.
I wanted to write initially about the discussion around street homelessness, then about family and the weekend with Thunder and all of the majesty of it, and then Monday happened.
I am still processing the news. As a woman who 50 years ago, was a young girl whose father hated the name Roe v. Wade, I was sometimes self-righteous and judgmental about the girls who chose the clinics. I was so naïve. I had no idea the level of pain and sacrifice they made. Nor did I understand the political reality of the issue. It was simple for me, I was a lover of everything baby and I just didn’t really understand what women go through sometimes.
My world was tough. We were poor and lived in an area where lots of girls got pregnant at an early age. They raised those babies because in our world that was what you did, so I had little empathy for the women who made other choices. That is until I began to work in human services and I witnessed the struggle of many women and the fear some of them lived in, it became a much more complicated issue for me.
I began to question my faith, my father’s faith, and my chosen religion (the Catholic Church). I wanted to know how we could judge women so harshly while doing little to really help them once the children arrived. I remember one case early in my career. A young teenage mother came to me for help. She was sporadically homeless but the shelter had only been open a year (1986). She had a beautiful little girl and she adored her. She was pregnant. She wanted me to help her but in a way I was unwilling to do. She wanted an abortion.
While I understood it was her choice legally I just couldn’t wrap my head around it. So, I called a female attorney I knew and she referred me to another female attorney in Louisville who dealt with private adoptions. I contacted her. She was just what I thought the woman needed. We met with her as she took us to lunch at the Bristol. The girl was totally impressed and liked the attention. The attorney convinced her to meet a couple she had in mind from Ohio. They would pay all of her living expenses and be there for the birth of the baby and promised to share information about the child as it grew.
She entered into the agreement on her own. I really tried not to weigh in on the decision but knew what I thought was best for her. As the due date got closer her dialogue changed. She began to doubt her ability to give the child up and the soon-to-be adoptive parents were concerned. On the night the baby was born it was so cold and she wanted me there. The couple from Ohio was there as well. Her mother came soon. She gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and in two days the baby went to a safe house for a transitional period of five days. After three days she claimed the baby and backed out of the adoption. The couple from Ohio was devastated.
The young woman returned home. She lived in public housing and raised her two daughters on assistance until the youngest was 13. At that time the young girl became sick and died. Within a year the mother had died too, and the 16-year-old was orphaned. They had lived a life of poverty but they had loved each other fiercely. Their struggle was real and I remembered those I had asked to help her but there wasn’t a lot of consistent care or reaching out.
We sometimes want people to do something because it is the right thing to do, but in that we should be willing to help them accomplish it with success. As a young woman I was blessed. I never had to face that choice but as a 30-something new mom I, for the first time, realized how much both the birth mother and the perspective adoptive mother loved the same child. I can’t say I didn’t wonder what would have happened if I had helped her end her pregnancy. However I can tell you the decision made me wonder how fair life was and how judgmental we could all be in assessing the situation a woman sometimes finds herself in.
As a mother to a woman and grandmother of three future women I have to cry tonight for them. Over the years I have helped women battered and bruised from abuse, watched them struggle to raise their children, watched as wealthier fathers ripped children from them in custodial hearings or gave them a pittance in child support to raise those children. If we want women to do the bidding of our beliefs we must offer a safety network that will help them do so with dignity and grace. That includes child care, education, and medical/financial support. I don’t pretend to know what is right or wrong. I only know my body is mine and in that I have to protect it. A woman doesn’t get pregnant alone.
We have to look at the issue at hand realistically and understand the playing field needs to be leveled. A man who fathers a child should support it until said child graduates from their education. They should be active participants in raising the child, and if they can’t be those of us who want that child to be born should help with the raising of it. That is fair. We will not eliminate abortion with any decision, we will simply force it back into the shadows and shame the women who utilize it. I am a firm believer in my body, my choice. At the same time I am also not an active proponent of abortion, but I will stand by my sisters who feel it is the route they need to take.
