In the past few years, Southern Indiana has seen a surge of new treatment programs for those suffering with Substance Use Disorder or addiction.
Over the years the verbiage has changed as the knowledge of the disease of addiction has advanced and developed. Clark County Cares has played a role in that effort and continues to do so today.
It was quite by accident but I don’t believe we could have planned it better. The common theme was the loss of many to addiction both through death and the effects of the disease itself.
Initially it began with our neighbors to the north, Scott County and the HIV crisis there, and the fact that many of those who were diagnosed had shared needles. After visiting I wrote a column and a woman in the community read it and challenged me to do something more than write about it. I asked her what she was willing to do. Help was her answer.
Carolyn King and I had both experienced personal loss from the issue and so we decided to feel out the community with the able help of Pastor Nancy Woodworth Hill from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church who would later become the face of Clark County Cares. On a snowy Monday in January we met at the church with 75 other people who were affected either personally or professionally by the disease of addiction.
The health officer was Dr. Kevin Burk. He had come to listen and to contribute. He joined hands with us and out of that meeting a group of people decided this was too important to walk away from, and that energy is as strong today as it was then. Much has been accomplished since that meeting and yet we remain a group of caring people assembled to make change happen and to have a positive influence on this issue.
We have standards but remain as volunteers with a local nonprofit serving as the sponsor. St. Paul’s was that sponsor until Pastor Nancy was reassigned to West Virginia. Judge Jacobs has helped to mold us as has Judge Adams, Dr. Eric Yazel, and so many others. Malinda, Ann, Barbara K, Carrie and Amy all meet every Monday, all busy but all dedicated to creating a Recovery Oriented Community in partnership with those in recovery. One step at a time.
On Jan. 17, 2022 we will kick off our eighth year of education and advocacy on behalf of those living with Substance Use Disorder and their families and friends. Each year we have experienced new growth and helped to nurture it along. When we began there were just a few doing treatment: LifeSprings/Turning Point; Serenity House; WellSprings; Clark Memorial Hospital; Bliss House; Jerry’s Place; and Southern Indiana Treatment Center. Some specializing in both drug and alcohol treatment others specific to one or another.
Today, Oxford and Remnant House joins the chorus as well as Wooded Glen, BreakAway House, programs for AA and NA have increased as well as efforts to deal with issues while people are incarcerated. We have almost doubled in providers who have never closing doors. The demand is high. The table has grown. Judge Jacobs, probation officers, employment counselors, nonprofits, private citizens, pastors and more have joined in the efforts to keep the issue alive and in front of the community. The drugs will only win if we allow them to continue to remain in the dark.
The days in January this year will be exciting. Sam Quinonas, an internationally known author and champion of building and dealing with the issue by strengthening communities will be our guest on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Professionals from across the state and region will be on hand to give us their knowledge and support. We only have to look at the growth of the treatment industry in this area to know how much all of those folks working in treatment are needed. The more we do the more we realize there is to do. The correlation between mental health, early childhood trauma, and addiction are but a few of the realities that have to be explored and developed if we are effectively to deal with Substance Use Disorder.
So many of those we have served over the years don’t realize the source themselves until they become “real” in their treatment programs. It is without a doubt one of the most frightening diseases alive today — addiction. Hard to diagnose, unforgiving in its pursuit of new conquests, complicated and multi-faceted, this disease has no intention of letting go or being beaten out by treatment. Patience, new methods, and collaboration are really the strongest tools in the box to deal with it.
During Drug Facts Week, we hope to empower those struggling and their families in their quest to deal with Substance Use Disorder. Even more, we hope to eliminate the stereotypes and opinions that keep people trapped. Those we serve are somebody’s children, siblings, parents, and students. We need to do more.
