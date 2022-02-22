I watched the evening news Monday and the coverage on the Ukraine was very troubling.
Vladimir Putin is a player that no country should have to deal with and many will think as they read this, ‘Well, what is she so worried about, not like it is happening here or to her."
But it is happening here because it is happening to people. Some of whom have actually lived here. All I could think of was the nine students that lived here from the Ukraine just a few years ago. It was a huge adventure for all of us who interacted with them. Three beautiful Ukrainian women and six handsome young men ready to conquer America.
They came as foreign exchange students and were duped by a scoundrel who convinced the New Jersey Exchange Program he was a legitimate businessman while he was looking for cheap labor and pretty girls to exploit. I got a call from the police department one night and they asked me to make room for the students who had come into the station because they had escaped “Tim”.
He was literally locking the male students in a vacant house while he kept the three young women with him. They wanted me to house them at the shelter but I didn’t think that was a good idea. They were already traumatized and needed some stability. They came from families who had financial resources and they were well educated. They would never take a bed from a homeless person.
I called Father Tom at Sacred Heart and asked if they could stay at the Convent. He agreed but the last two weeks of their time here was already booked for retreats. So, my home became the solution and it worked out beautifully. We had many talks during that time and it was a wonderful experience and Tim was eventually dealt with but even then the young men were so angry at Russia.
These beautiful young people felt their country was going to be compromised and that they would have to fight and die (if need be) to protect their home and family. They were passionate about it. I can’t get them out of my mind right now. The threat in the Ukraine isn’t a threat just to the Ukraine but a threat to freedom everywhere.
The students all returned with the exception of one who stayed here and went to school in North Carolina. She is graduated now and married with children. She was studying to be a jurist in Russia. Here she became an ad executive.
I remember the passion the young men felt about their country and the anger with Russia. They will try to defeat us but we will never give up our freedom, they said. They meant that, so I worry about them and what commitment they will have to make through this. But even more than worrying about them, I worry about us.
We watch this happening from a distance and wonder how it will impact us and then we just go about doing what we do. Vladimir Putin is a threat to the free world and what happens with the Ukraine can be the beginning of a very dangerous time in our world. America is vulnerable and I do believe Russia has played a role in that, and continues to. It is frightening that our elections are watched and tampered with and that our lists of people are compromised and some with help from Russia.
As Americans we have a larger responsibility in the world. We have fought for our freedom and won it, and we have fought for the freedom of others and won that as well, but the new enemy is within us and among us and it is dividing us. I believe a lot of that energy has been supported and financed by the Russians, probably more than we will ever know.
I do know those beautiful young people were mortally afraid of the regime so close to their homeland and in their own words, “if we die protecting Ukraine, we die with honor.”
I remember that being said. The next week will be a telling one with much juggling on a national and international level. What we do as a nation will be the determining factor for other nations. We will be pushed by Putin and he will push back, and I will worry until I hear from Julia who will call home.
For one whole summer though the Ukraine wasn’t so far away. It was in my living room, our studio, my son’s room, my daughter’s room, the convent at Sacred Heart. Local employers like McCauley and Nicolas, Mosley, Bertrand Law Offices and the City of Jeffersonville hired some of them and they helped paint our ferry, the Spirit of Jeffersonville. Sizzlers hired two, and they lived here as if they were typical American Teenagers. We were one.
