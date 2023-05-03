Tuesday, the first one in May, is our primary. Many didn’t bother to vote. Many will continue to complain about our political leadership without the right to do so.
My father said “if you don’t vote don’t complain, you give that right up when you refuse to participate.” Some will say I will vote when we have better candidates, if that’s the case and you believe it to be true, run for office. I guess that means if you want better, be the better you want. Make a difference and run. This country is founded on the common man’s government but somehow we lost touch with that philosophy. Maybe it was never our reality but it was a wonderful concept.
Several have asked me to run for office over the years and my stock reply has been: “I don’t want to be politics. I want to affect politics.” I think those who watch and report are important and play a role in keeping the voting public aware of what is going on politically. As citizens we have a responsibility to vote, and then we shift from voter to active citizenship by watching, participating, and reporting what is going on with our decision makers. We have both been lax in our duties as citizens. Those who are in office feel no need to keep us informed because we seldom show up. Our lives are busy, our work days are long, and as long as we are somewhat satisfied with where we are we get a little lazy in our duties as active citizens.
In a community the size of ours there should be active citizen participation. We cannot hold people accountable if we are absent from the table. I am including myself in this though I do call people I seldom go to meetings. To be fully informed I should be there. Reading about it in a meeting is good and I do that but seeing the process and hearing the discussions and the way people react to each other on an issue tells you a lot about the person and the position.
It takes courage and money to run for office. It is no small investment of dollars and time. So for those of you who do so thank you for the courage, the thick skin, and the investment of time and money. For those of us who actively vote, thank you for your time, your assessment of the candidates, and your active citizenship. For those of you who don’t vote it is a simple, why not?
Our father preached to us about voting and the power of our vote. “I laid my life down for you to have the freedom to vote, you do that always.” On our 18th year he made sure we voted, of his seven I doubt that two of us vote because he isn’t here to hold us accountable now and several feel disenfranchised in the process. “It doesn’t do any good anyway,” they say. My Dad turns in his grave every time we say that, his mantra was “all a poor man has is his voice on election day.“
I say all that to say 2020 had a huge increase in participation. We need to make sure that trend continues. We cannot call ourselves a citizens’ government if we aren’t active citizens. When I go to Washington or Indianapolis the lobbyist all want you to participate, it used to be that if a congressional person heard from seven citizens they considered something an issue, seven, really. We should be emailing, calling, and writing elected officials on a regular basis just to let them know we are watching.
If we want to leave our world better for our children we need to actively participate. Please do that. Local elections are as important as national elections. We live here. The decisions made by local leadership affects our lives daily.
Follow that up with participating actively with national elections. The leadership of this country decides our comfort as citizens, our participation on the world stage, and our level of respect in the world. I will always remember fondly the words of a very smart Irishman when I visited Denmark: “You Americans are an arrogant lot, you think you elect the President of the United States, you don’t, you elect the President of the Free World.” It changed the way I looked at voting and my role in it, We owe it to each other and those around us to actively vote. See you at the polls!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.