Next week officially kicks off the holiday season.
Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. The pressure isn’t as intense as Christmas and it sets the tone for the next month’s activities. It is the precursor to a month of giving, participating, and celebrating.
That is perhaps why I like it so much. It is the relaxing holiday. We come together to celebrate and break bread together and then everybody sits back, watches football, loads their Christmas trees, and just enjoys each other’s company.
This past weekend we had a precursor to Thanksgiving. My husband’s family had the first of this generation’s first cousins reunion in Nashville, Indiana. For years we laughed at our parents as they brought back tales of their escapades in Branson, Missouri, at Huber’s or anywhere they decided. They felt the need to be together, at least once a year to keep the tightness of the extended family together. And so they did. So remarkably well that we as the up-and-coming generation felt the need to repeat the process.
Twenty-five of us convened in Nashville. Many golfed, some shopped, and we all laughed and played together as much as they did as children. Charles and Flo bore five children, all of whom had the same tight-knit closeness to their cousins and who nurtured this tradition along.
As a person who married into the family I have to tell you how impressive it is. They accept each other's warts, they celebrate each other’s successes, and they encourage each other’s dreams. I was lucky enough to marry into that family. They accepted me as their own, just as they have all the husbands and wives of the first cousins.
In that room collectively 330 years of marriage with 25 people in the room that I could count, not counting Bobby who is a priest of at least 25 years. I say all of that because too often we hear of how hard it is to keep up with each other, in my own family that is the excuse. In this family, you are an active participant across the board! It is kind of nice to spend time with people who really value that, too often I see broken families, shattered dreams, and hopes that have not been fulfilled.
I had a lot to do so I joined the celebration on day two, but by the time I had been there two hours I felt like I had been there all weekend. It isn’t hard to be family, this family has taught me that. It requires acceptance, forgiveness, tons of love, and respect. They are a staunchly Catholic family. Tradition is important and in that many of us could benefit.
I think perhaps the most amazing thing is just how easily they accept each other’s differences. Sometimes, it is hard, especially in the polarizing political climate that exists today, but in this family that issue is not a deal breaker, just politics and you are entitled to your own opinion, it then becomes a non-issue and doesn’t get in the way of family.
COVID has taught us a lot. In the deaths that have been experienced it has taught us to rethink family, to appreciate a little more the proximity we have each to the other. Through the horror of loss experienced by so many families we have begun to treasure the families we have.
People are striving for a more simple way of approaching life and that shows in employment statistics, people moving to different locations for simpler lifestyles, and in the increase in marriages and births. Family is taking on a stronger meaning and when we are lucky enough to have it, we know how important it is and how much we need to protect it.
So, as we travel into the holiday season we need to slow down even more. Laugh a little louder, hug more often, and reach out to those who do not have as much.
Loneliness and isolation can have devastating effects on a person, if you have friend or family member reach out to them, bring them to you for the holidays, and let them know the joy you have as a family. Accept them. It is without a doubt the most gratifying feeling in the world to know that your action helped someone. If that person is family it means even more.
I guess in my world, everyone is family. I have worked with people for years, met weekly with people from Clark County Cares, and served thousands through Haven House, so I have been blessed.
The companionship that comes from old friends is irreplaceable. It is one of familiarity and fondness. It is family. Saying goodbye last week to a dear friend reminded me of that even more.
As you eat your turkey, ham, or the dinner of your choice with your family and friends take a moment, reflect, hug, and thank God for the gift of family, friends, and community.
