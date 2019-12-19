Recently, my husband and I went out with the Schimpffs to celebrate our anniversary. We went to dinner and saw the movie Harriett, a film about Harriet Tubman. It was an amazing film and full of truths I did not have to live with, but truths that have shaped all of our lives in this country.
Harriett was a runaway slave who made it to freedom, much to the anger of her owners. The movie could have been much more blatant in violence and horror, but they gently told her story, a story of simple courage, duty and honor.
Today, we hear people lightly refer to the conditions of the country, sometimes saying this or that could or should result in another civil war. Go see Harriett. While it barely touched on the Civil War, it used Harriett as a backdrop to explain the horror of the time. We should never even think of the words Civil War in this country again, much less have it voiced by elected officials.
Economic disparity was explained through the slaves. As the plantation owners faced losing everything after the death of the patriarch, they had to face the fact that the slaves were the only thing of value they had, their value was stronger than the land, the home, and the family. They plotted to destroy Harriett, but they could not.
In her lifetime she help over 300 slaves reach freedom, she led a Civil War platoon, and lived to be 91 years of age. Her life was that of a strong and simple woman who believed with her heart and soul that “no man should own another human being.” Her motto was live free or die. I felt sick at the inhumanity exhibited and at the same time proud of such a strong and focused woman marching into adversity without fear because she was doing simply what “God had called me to do.”
I tried to equate then with now and acknowledged within myself that while much has changed, much has not. White privilege was on full display in the movie and in the extreme. While it is better today, the lack of understanding about white privilege is not. Progressive people, well-educated people are often offended by the term. They should see Harriet.
I know with the population I work with often there is anger over such terms because the poor do not feel privileged. It is hard for someone who is struggling to survive to understand how, just by the color of their skin, they are privileged; it angers them. My brother and I argued about it once and he became angry (not over race, but because he didn’t understand why I felt the need to march in the women’s march) as I pointed out that at 6 feet, 4 inches, blonde and blue-eyed, there wasn’t a door he couldn’t walk through. Not so for his sisters, for many of those of color, and for those from other countries. We finally talked it out. I think we understood each other better afterward, but it was still hard for him to grasp how I could feel challenged or denied.
We both are still trying hard to understand each other better.
Race, poverty, homelessness, inequity and injustice are alive and well in our community, our state and our country. While things have gotten better, we still have so much further to go. Our numbers of the homeless continue to grow; many of them have income, but not enough to afford housing in the area. People actually stay in jail longer because there is no place to release them to. Certain conversations have to take place. A living wage or a housing subsidy in the community for those paid less than a living wage must be discussed. Affordable and available child care, housing, medical care and transportation has to take place.
While Harriett took me to a place in history I found horrific and disturbing, it was an amazing and enlightening film. It showed me that while we have come so far, we have even further to go. It was an amazing journey and a poignant explanation about attitudes, anger, and man’s inhumanity to man. It made God even more important to me than He already was. As a country, we have to ask forgiveness for the sins of our fathers and I do believe some form of reparation needs to be made. So much was lost by so many. When we acknowledge the past and try to right the wrongs, we are committing to change and growth. In this, the season of love and peace, we owe each other that. It will take all of us to move forward, one step at a time.
— Barbara Anderson is a local human rights activist. Contact her at barbanderson_1@yahoo.com.
