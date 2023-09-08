Elections are never fun, they are exhilarating, but rarely fun. Hard work, late hours, always trying to raise money, and constantly trying to find supporters, and, more importantly, voters.
The life of those who run is done so in four-year sprints, except for congressional representatives and their two-year jaunts. Those in the House are running all the time.
It really is time to examine the political process in this country. A person shouldn’t have to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for a job that in some cases doesn’t pay even six figures. It doesn’t make sense if we want effective government.
Those who have to raise big money have to be accountable to those who ponied up. It makes it very difficult. Service by those we elect is supposed to be fair and uncompromised. Is that possible when one must raise so much money and still try to remain free of debt to the giver?
A prime example is running for office on a national level where it is made clear that favors are expected and are a part of the process. Unfortunately while we continue to play with the national political races, our local politicians, comprised of our neighbors, friends, and relatives, have to fight to pay for their posters, air time, campaign materials, etc. We have turned politics into big business.
I have known many in public office over the years from national to state and local levels. Everyone said the same thing — I feel like I am always running. It costs so much to run and launch a campaign. We have lost the art of electing locally, I think.
Lee Hamilton and Richard Lugar were two such giants. Rep. Hamilton served on a national level, as did Richard Lugar, for decades. Both worked hard and across the aisle. During the last two terms the mudslinging started and while Hamilton maintained his seat until he no longer wanted to run it had become a huge fight and much money had to be raised.
It was exhausting I am sure. Through it all, those two men had one thing in common — they truly represented their constituents and they were very responsive to them. If those holding office now do the same, they will have long careers as well. But the one thing they didn’t have to endure was the mudslinging and the crass comments. We have one person to thank for that and we know who that is. Punky, disrespectful attitudes are at a fever pitch.
Those running for office are doing so to serve. They are not the enemy but they are often treated that way. Whether they are of your party or not, show some common decency and be respectful. It takes guts to run for office and even more for your family to help.
Through the years, doublespeak is not a term I am unfamiliar with. I would ask all those running to develop a platform that is theirs; work that platform, not make empty promises. and certainly not try to pit supporters against each other.
And it does happen. Not often, and sometimes by those who are new to the effort, but it does happen. We need fighters and fair representation on a local, state and national level. This state is different than it was even 50 years ago, yet sometimes we hang onto systems that are archaic and out of context in the contemporary world.
Part of this is sheer frustration over the amount of work needing to be done on a macro level — addiction, homelessness, poverty, medical care, education — that will largely depend on state and national money. While we need to support those we send to fight on our behalf for our fair share of the budget we need to watch the way they vote and work to inform them of our needs locally.
We also need to work together to prioritize on a local level those issues I just mentioned and many more such as women’s issues, living wages and rent controls, and really hold people accountable in developing solutions that will improve the quality of life for those with the least to those with the most.
As an adult 18 years of age or older you are an American citizen who can participate and should benefit from being that person. Far too many get left behind.
I listened a lot this week and worked hard, having to tell people the $13 per hour job they are working for won’t get them out of the hotel or shelter.
If a person works 40 hours a week, they should be able to afford a home, period.
If a family has to live on Social Security they should not fear being homeless period.
We as a people have to do better. Elect those who will serve and with a strong commitment to the values you have in common.
