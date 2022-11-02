Cicero introduced the concept of a civil society.
“The political discourse in the classical period, places importance on the idea of a good society in ensuring peace and order among the people.” - Wikipedia, Civil Society.
Man, have we ever devolved. I think this entire country needs to google the words: what does being a civil society mean? We then need to read it, think about it, assess it, and maybe begin to try to live it.
I really wanted this column to be about voting, at least until this weekend when Paul Pelosi was attacked by an invader with an agenda to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and “break her kneecaps." Is that what we have come to in this country? Really?
I don’t agree with everything Mitch McConnell says but I cannot argue the impact he has had and the commitment he has shown as a Senator. The beauty of this country is a free and civilized election, and once that election is over we need to get down to the business of living our lives and building a better world.
Once a long time ago, 2005, my husband and I traveled to Amsterdam as the guests of the Franz Hoff Gallery and Dana Lixenberg, a photojournalist from Amsterdam who spent seven years coming here to document small community homeless. She actually produced a book called "Jeffersonville, Indiana" about small community poverty through the images of those experiencing poverty.
During that time Don and I would go to a café every morning for breakfast. One morning a wonderful Irish man and his family were there and he was studying us intensely. Finally he roared out: “Just tell me, are you Bushies ( H.W. Bush)?"
We replied no. “All right then," he said. We talked a little more then I asked why he cared about our elections anyway. His response floored me and I have never felt the same way about an election since. “You are an arrogant lot, you Americans. You act as if you are electing the President of the United States, well by God, you’re not. You are electing the President of the Free World and everything he will do will impact the entire world."
I never looked at elections the same again. Maybe that is why I am so passionate about civility. Nancy Pelosi, or any elected official sacrifices to serve. They sacrifice their time, their private lives, and now the fear of safety for both them and their families. She isn’t the first. A federal judge lost a teenage son the same way a few years ago. Today in America we cannot declare we are a civil society. We lost that vision. We should be able to exercise our votes and vote with our feet. Discourse is good, fear and intimidation is not and is tearing at the very fiber of our society.
We cannot think it happens everywhere else, not here, because that isn’t true. Just look at the effectiveness of horribly offensive negative ads. As a result of that negative ads are starting to show up everywhere. Don’t tell me how awful your opponent is, tell me how good you are and how our values align. Show me civility and decorum.
Those who run for office are for the most part well-educated adults who have maneuvered their way to positions of standing in our community both locally and nationally. I can think of those exceptions of course. In that, we should expect them to behave as we would. Stop the mudslinging, talk about your values and how they align with ours, and let them know when the election is over they are no longer the Democratic or Republican nominee they are our elected official and they represent everyone, not just those of their respective parties. Things have gotten out of hand when an 82-year-old man watching television can be attacked in his home while an idiot runs through his home calling out “where’s Nancy?”
And then he openly admits he wanted to break her 80-year-old kneecaps? Really? Is that how far American politics have devolved.
As a young hippie-kind of woman I had family in Vietnam and I didn’t believe in that war and protested it. I did never disrespected those who fought in it. It was a war of governments and they were ordered to go, it wasn’t their fault it was just their fight. My uncles fought in that war, and both had disabilities when they came home.
I wrote to a young soldier weekly during that time. You can be civil in disagreement and we need to know how to do that again. So much money has to be spent on advertising which means those being elected have to work to raise money when their time would be better served legislating. My favorite movie was Mr. Smith goes to Washington. Jimmy Stewart so eloquently lobbied for what he believed in and as a young woman I thought that was the way it was.
It is time in this country for leaders to lead and for those incapable of leading to get the hell out of the way. Hateful rhetoric from either side of the aisle should not be accepted. Next week is the election. Vote. Vote for those who believe in your values best and do not be sold on negative nasty campaigning. Send a message. Do what the signs in Amsterdam said on every phone pole, every water taxi, and in every restaurant: “Call an American, tell them to vote!”
