For me, the end of the year is always a time to reassess. A time to evaluate the last year and look forward to the next one with new resolve and commitment.
It has been a tough year. I don’t know about you but COVID is definitely redefining us as a people. We have grown more cautious, less trusting in many cases, angrier in some, and more determined in others. In the past year I have found myself cautiously treading out. I haven’t stopped working with homeless people, as a matter of fact we served more this year than in some of our previous years through motels/hotels, people double and tripled up, and those living in the streets.
It has been very busy and very gratifying. With hard work from Ashley and the rest of the staff (Brenda and Martha), we have secured housing for many of those we serve, provided them with furniture, clothing and assisted them in employment and income. The need was so much more immediate because we weren’t sheltering those folks so our efforts had to be securing housing quickly.
It has been a rewarding challenge. We worked on efforts in partnerships with Clark County Cares, Catalyst, LifeSprings, Floyd and Clark County Systems of Care, Scott County Partnership, and the local Township Trustees offices. It was rewarding to see so many in partnership achieving positive results. We advocated for the poor and poorly housed in public meetings, redistributed goods, donated to folks, and worked on projects with other organizations to improve the delivery systems from the state.
A group of people are meeting now with Community Action of Southern Indiana to work on transportation issues. It is desperately needed as our current provider simply isn’t providing enough transportation. Much has to be done but I do believe CASI is up to the challenge and we will see improvements in that arena. Lots of work on a national level is taking place with partnerships from those living houseless. We should not speak for the poor or poorly housed, we should raise their voices up to speak for themselves. That is the goal. In partnership with the National Coalition, we will work to do that with those we serve being at the table with us in resolving their problems and their housing conditions.
I have watched a renaissance of art in Southern Indiana evolve through NOCO and efforts in New Albany and Clarksville is busily developing their own arts arena. As a woman married to a man with a Masters in Fine Art who has earned his living in social services, I am thrilled that opportunities to keep talented artists local are being developed. Thirty-eight years ago, as a young married couple we had to make the choice to leave to do his art or stay close to home to be near our parents and to raise our kids. We chose the latter but at a cost. So as my husband comes close to retirement he is busily buying art supplies and getting ready for his second and original career.
As I have aged just a tad this year I have also understood more clearly than ever the need to keep focused and to work hard on creating opportunities for change to occur. None of us are invincible and we are not guaranteed tomorrow. We should live our lives as if each day is our last and put everything we have into it. That is a constant for me. I don’t think that will be changing.
I would be remiss if I did not discuss politics. The decisions made by lawmakers and those we elect does directly impact even the air we breathe, we must be more diligent in who we elect and why we elect them. This is not a one party country, nor should it be. It isn’t Democrat or Republican but rather both of those and Libertarians, the Green Party, independents and others. We need all of that to be who we were meant to be as a country. We should elect people, not parties. While our allegiance may well be to one party or another, our fundamental values should guide our political will.
So, next year I intend to do the following: Live as fiercely as ever, fight as passionately as a soldier for what I believe in, love my family to the moon and back (my community family as well as my own), and rest. Taking care of ourselves is as important as taking care of others. Feed your body and your spirit. Find a source to find comfort and solace when you’re hurting, reach out to friends to keep you focused, and hug tightly those in your life who mean the most to you.
