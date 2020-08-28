Newspaper research can lead to unexpected finds in your family.
A death notice for a long-deceased woman was recently found in a newspaper from a fairly close but larger city’s newspaper because that newspaper picked up a news bit from a smaller newspaper.The smaller newspaper has not been found for this time period, so this was a bit of luck.
With many research facilities still being closed, digital records are a thrill to find. Newspapers.com is a site that charges to use its newspapers. Ancestry.com, also a service that requires payment, includes a portion of the newspapers from Newspapers.com. Hoosier State Chronicles is a free service that features Indiana newspapers. The Indiana State Library Newspaper Division has the largest collection of Indiana newspapers either in print, microfilm, or digital format. Published newspapers were sent to the Indiana State Library to be preserved.
Many of the small, older newspapers have closed or merged over the years and some of the original published newspapers are not found in other locations.
Not all newspapers in that collection were digitized but newspapers from this collection are included in the free service. Newspapers from this website are available at https://newspapers.library.in.gov/.
The Chronicling America collection includes at least some of these Hoosier State Chronicles newspapers but is a much larger free site and includes newspapers from across the country. The website provides access to information about historic newspapers and select digitized newspaper pages. Researchers may have to take a bit of time to learn this website but if information about a family is found it will be worth the time. The website can be found at https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/about/
The Sept. 3 program of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society will feature the early Indiana suffrage movement and is titled “Motors and Mass Rallies: Expanding the Movement After 1909” by Dr. Anita Morgan, senior lecturer of History at IUPUI.
The early Indiana suffrage movement for the women’s right to vote gained new members through automobile tours, street gatherings, and large rallies. Dr. Morgan will explore the movement leaders and their understanding that adding new groups of suffragists, such as African Americans, and more public events could persuade unwilling politicians to vote in favor of women’s suffrage. The program will begin via Zoom link https://bit.ly/SIGSSept20 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, go to: sigsweb.org or phone Donna Kepley Foster at 812-923-3492.
How do you go forward in your research “When Vital Records are Missing” for your family members? This topic will be discussed in a Zoom presentation by the Louisville Genealogy Society on Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The program, presented by Bill and Susan Snyder, will deal with what you can do if you cannot find your ancestor’s birth, death, or marriage vital records. Suggestions will be made for alternative documents that may help you discover the needed information.Registration may be limited to 100 registrants. To register for this workshop follow the link at https://formsmarts.com/form/24q6?mode=h5
Zuverink is a past president of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society. Queries are free and must include both a date to establish a time period and a location where the people lived. Please include your email or postal address so you can be contacted by someone interested in your family. Submit queries to: Vicky Zuverink at vzuverink@gmail.com
