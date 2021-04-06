Spring is here bringing with it warmer temperatures, blooming trees and kitten season. For those of us in the cat rescue world, kitten season brings dozens and dozens of kittens. Last year Animal Protection Association (APA) cared for more than 200 kittens.
At APA one of the key pillars of our mission is to promote spaying/neutering your cats. Most people don’t know that a cat can have her first litter at the age of five months! That’s why a key part of our mission is to promote spaying and neutering to help achieve a no-kill community.
We know it’s hard to imagine just how real this is, but to give you an example of what has occurred in just the last week with three pregnant mama cats in our care:
Mama #1, who is still a kitten, had five babies.
Mama #2 had five babies two days later.
Mama #3 had seven babies several days later.
So, within eight days, three cats turned into 20, which is a 567% increase.
That scenario, multiplied a thousand times over, is why there are so many strays and why our shelter is full of cats and why the number of unwanted cats/kittens is at an all-time high.
Consider these numbers:
• A fertile cat can produce an average of three litters in one year.
• The average number of kittens in a feline litter is four to six.
• According to Spay USA, one unspayed female, her mate and all of her offspring producing two litters per year, with 2.8 surviving kittens per littler will produce 2,072,514 kittens in eight years.
• By spaying and neutering just one male and one female cat, more than 2,000 unwanted births can be prevented in four years and more than 2 million in eight years!
Benefits of Spaying (females):
• No heat cycles, therefore males will not be attracted
• Less desire to roam
• Risk of mammary gland tumors, ovarian and/or uterine cancer is reduced or eliminated, especially if done before the first heat cycle
• Reduces number of unwanted cats/kittens
• Helps cats live longer, healthier lives
Benefits of Neutering (males):
• Reduces or eliminates risk of spraying and marking
• Less desire to roam, therefore less likely to be injured in fights or auto accidents
• Risk of testicular cancer is eliminated, and decreases incidence of prostate disease
• Reduces number of unwanted cats/kittens
• Helps cats live longer, healthier lives. Intact male cats living outside have been shown to live on average less than two years.
Do your cat, and everyone, a favor... spay your cat by the age of five months — before her first litter! For referrals to low-cost spay/neuter programs in our area, contact Spay USA at 1-800-248-SPAY or www.SPAYUSA.org. For questions, contact APA at 812-283-6555 or info@apa-pets.org.
Because the cost of kitten season is such a burden, APA is hosting an online Itty Bitty Kitty Shower that began April 1 and continues through April 30. Details are available at www.apa-pets.org/how-to-help/events.
