Over the last several weeks, we have learned from the Apostle Peter several principles for living in times of persecution and turmoil. Though the persecution we feel may be meager, the circumstances of today are certainly filled with turmoil and change. Peter even offered advice when it seems as if everything is rushing to a final end. Two more principles for living await us in the fifth chapter of the first epistle.
Today’s principle describes a simple concept, but challenges us for compliance. “Clothe yourself with humility” (1 Peter 5:5 ESV). Doesn’t sound like a suit on a hanger in the closet, does it? Mac Davis, a crossover country music star popular in the late '70s and early '80s, once sang “Lord, it’s hard to be humble, when you’re perfect in every way.” As the November elections step closer, the song could be background music for a number of campaigns.
“Clothe yourself” is a rare Greek word that refers to a slave or servant putting on the right clothing to perform the work they were called up to do. Most often for the servant, it was an apron or towel that was put on before serving at a meal.
The image was fresh in Peter’s mind even though it had occurred decades before. It was a night that Peter would never forget. Peter writes with the same word that described Jesus taking a towel and clothing Himself and performing a task that everyone else had overlooked (John 13:4-17). It was the same night that Jesus had told him that he would deny his faith three times. Indeed the same night the skilled fisherman had swung a clumsy sword to prove his loyalty. The very same night the blood was stolen from his heart as his lips mouthed “I never knew Him.”
Charles Spurgeon wrote, “Humility is to make a right estimate of one’s self.” Humility recognizes personal strengths and thanks God for them. Humility understands personal weaknesses and depends upon God to work through or around them.
Humility speaks of an attitude that places others first, that thinks of how others feel, and that values another as much, if not more, than himself. It is a word that is well-defined by the Apostle Paul in the Philippian letter: “Do nothing from selfishness or conceit, but in humility count others as better than yourself” (Philippians 2:3-4).
The reason for humility is based on a passage of Scripture in Proverbs (Proverbs 3:34, James 4:6 makes the same comparison). God provides a portion, a serving of grace to the submissive, while He opposed the one who is proud.
Peter will never forget that feeling. The Apostle wants you and I to clothe ourselves in it. He describes a humility that prepares us for the task, yet realizes “I shouldn’t even be here.” Peter encourages us to clothe ourselves with this humility, “in the same way.”
Peter makes two applications for the truth of clothing ourselves with humility as he paints a context around the principle. He uses an old Hebrew structure of poetry – one that would have been used in the Proverb that he quotes - that uses different words to describe the same thing. Peter wants us to know this principle is for everyone, there are no exceptions.
The principle applies to those who are in leadership. Peter appeals as one who is a leader, an elder, a witness of Christ’s sufferings, indeed, an apostle. We don’t think that leaders are humble. Today’s culture heaps fame, popularity and prestige on those who are seen as worthy leaders. The stock market rises or tumbles based on the consensus confidence placed on corporate leaders. They are seen as worthy of an inflated salary, which often leads to an inflated ego.
The business community is slowly coming to understand and agree with the Christian appreciation of humility, even though it still teaches the opposite in its schools. In order to rise, a leader has to stand out. We teach aggressive, competitive behavior. But when a leader stands out too much, or stands out by stepping on others, the leader risks being ousted.
Leadership researcher Jennifer Deal queried people, asking them to rank the effectiveness of six common leadership characteristics: participative, team-oriented, humane-oriented, charismatic, hierarchical and autonomous. No matter the generation, the respondent rated hierarchical and autonomous leaders as less effective. Leaders need humility because it unlocks characteristics that maintain a vibrant connection with those being led. Without humility, leaders cannot be as effective.
Peter also appeals to the young men, a mark of a culture that rarely addressed women. He clarifies that he is talking to everyone by his next phrase, which addresses “all of you.” Young may refer to physical age, but probably speaks to those who are “young” in their spiritual development. A submissive spirit imitates Christ, provides vital connections for relationships in the church, and vanishes in most of the world’s settings.
Peter wraps up the passage by saying that if you are humble, the God of all grace will restore you. God will make you strong, firm and steadfast (1 Peter 5:10). He reminds us that God called us to His eternal glory, not the praise and glory that is tied only to this world. We may suffer in some ways here, but it seems like just a “little thing” when compared to eternity. God himself will lift us up.
It reminds me of a chorus we used to sing while gathered around a blazing fire, near a lake at a church camp setting. Somehow the application to this passage escaped me until today. Perhaps you sang the song at some church gathering. “And He – will lift – you up; Higher and higher.
And He will lift you up.”
